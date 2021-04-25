Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 4/18/2021 - 4/24/2021
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
4/12/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 25,968 32,941 28,491
Feeder Cattle: 23,392(90.1%) 30,017(91.1%) 26,969(94.7%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,978(7.6%) 2,087(6.3%) 1,046(3.7%)
Replacement Cattle: 598(2.3%) 837(2.5%) 476(1.7%)
For NASS: 2,576 cows and bulls sold with 70 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,924 with 62 percent going to packers; Last year: 1,654 with 63 percent going to packers
Compared to last week: Feeder steer and heifers sold mostly 2.00-6.00 lower, some instance to 8.00 lower. Steer and heifer calves traded 3.00-6.00 lower. Demand mostly moderate as corn futures made sharp advances, pushing cost of gains higher. Slaughter cattle trade was not a friend either as light trades sold steady to lower. Slaughter cows and bulls sold unevenly steady on somewhat lighter numbers. Several bulls and high boning bulls were included this week. Supply included: 90% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 44% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (83% Cows, 17% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (5% Stock Cows, 55% Bred Cows, 3% Bred Heifers, 37% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 66%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;275-298;290;171.00-185.00;180.58
93;300-345;320;175.00-206.00;189.29
105;353-399;374;154.00-199.00;181.56
173;402-448;422;167.00-197.00;179.05
2;422;422;169.00;169.00;Unweaned
168;451-495;464;164.00-193.75;180.99
15;477-491;481;163.00-167.00;164.35;Unweaned
297;500-548;524;162.00-185.00;171.38
7;502;502;188.00;188.00;Fancy
16;541;541;150.50;150.50;Unweaned
562;550-595;574;149.00-180.00;164.86
448;600-643;625;145.00-177.00;161.06
12;601-610;604;143.00-158.00;150.43;Unweaned
588;650-699;676;135.00-168.00;147.35
656;700-748;720;129.00-154.00;141.41
10;700;700;149.50;149.50;ThinFleshed
494;750-799;774;124.00-143.00;134.68
1028;803-848;824;113.00-135.50;131.30
693;855-899;883;119.00-132.00;127.60
42;897;897;124.00;124.00;Fleshy
858;900-946;918;118.00-131.00;125.70
672;950-998;973;115.50-127.00;122.69
180;1004-1045;1026;112.00-121.35;119.56
13;1046;1046;114.50;114.50;Full
32;1055-1085;1071;111.00-117.50;114.00
13;1103;1103;111.00;111.00
14;1170;1170;115.50;115.50