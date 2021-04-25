Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 4/18/2021 - 4/24/2021

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

4/12/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 25,968 32,941 28,491

Feeder Cattle: 23,392(90.1%) 30,017(91.1%) 26,969(94.7%)

Slaughter Cattle: 1,978(7.6%) 2,087(6.3%) 1,046(3.7%)

Replacement Cattle: 598(2.3%) 837(2.5%) 476(1.7%)

For NASS: 2,576 cows and bulls sold with 70 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,924 with 62 percent going to packers; Last year: 1,654 with 63 percent going to packers

Compared to last week: Feeder steer and heifers sold mostly 2.00-6.00 lower, some instance to 8.00 lower. Steer and heifer calves traded 3.00-6.00 lower. Demand mostly moderate as corn futures made sharp advances, pushing cost of gains higher. Slaughter cattle trade was not a friend either as light trades sold steady to lower. Slaughter cows and bulls sold unevenly steady on somewhat lighter numbers. Several bulls and high boning bulls were included this week. Supply included: 90% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 44% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (83% Cows, 17% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (5% Stock Cows, 55% Bred Cows, 3% Bred Heifers, 37% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 66%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;275-298;290;171.00-185.00;180.58

93;300-345;320;175.00-206.00;189.29

105;353-399;374;154.00-199.00;181.56

173;402-448;422;167.00-197.00;179.05

2;422;422;169.00;169.00;Unweaned

168;451-495;464;164.00-193.75;180.99

15;477-491;481;163.00-167.00;164.35;Unweaned

297;500-548;524;162.00-185.00;171.38

7;502;502;188.00;188.00;Fancy

16;541;541;150.50;150.50;Unweaned

562;550-595;574;149.00-180.00;164.86

448;600-643;625;145.00-177.00;161.06

12;601-610;604;143.00-158.00;150.43;Unweaned

588;650-699;676;135.00-168.00;147.35

656;700-748;720;129.00-154.00;141.41

10;700;700;149.50;149.50;ThinFleshed

494;750-799;774;124.00-143.00;134.68

1028;803-848;824;113.00-135.50;131.30

693;855-899;883;119.00-132.00;127.60

42;897;897;124.00;124.00;Fleshy

858;900-946;918;118.00-131.00;125.70

672;950-998;973;115.50-127.00;122.69

180;1004-1045;1026;112.00-121.35;119.56

13;1046;1046;114.50;114.50;Full

32;1055-1085;1071;111.00-117.50;114.00

13;1103;1103;111.00;111.00

14;1170;1170;115.50;115.50

Tags

Recommended for you