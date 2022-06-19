Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/12/2022 - 6/18/2022
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
6/6/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 26,653 28,336 35,919
Feeder Cattle: 23,639(88.7%) 25,001(88.2%) 32,579(90.7%)
Slaughter Cattle: 2,274(8.5%) 2,753(9.7%) 2,187(6.1%)
Replacement Cattle: 740(2.8%) 582(2.1%) 1,153(3.2%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers steady to 3.00 higher with very good demand. Cattle futures began the week sharply lower following declining economic indicators. However the market can't get away from the thought of a summer with lighter available feeder numbers and a current status at the feedyard. Steer calves 3.00-5.00 lower. Heifer calves steady to 2.00 lower. Demand moderate as high heat and humidity moved across much of the country. Slaughter cows 6.00-7.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 1.00-2.00 higher. Demand extremely good for cows and bulls as limited numbers seem to be ruling this market as well. Supply included: 89% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 46% Heifers, 3% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 9% Slaughter Cattle (93% Cows, 7% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (58% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 40% Cow-Calf Pairs, 1% Heifer Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 61%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
37;279-297;288;213.00-229.00;217.20
37;300-349;334;193.00-219.00;208.67
7;317;317;223.00;223.00;Fancy
3;336;336;211.00;211.00;Unweaned
2;300;300;210.00;210.00;Value;Added
138;350-394;374;185.00-223.00;200.68
18;387-395;389;184.00-201.00;186.05;Unweaned
4;360-370;366;195.00-206.00;203.05;ValueAdded
182;400-449;430;190.00-212.00;199.72
13;430-445;442;186.00-190.00;188.85;Unweaned
1;420;420;205.50;205.50;ValueAdded
333;452-497;474;170.00-209.00;197.72
6;471;471;211.00;211.00;Fancy
17;468-470;469;202.00-212.00;208.48;ThinFleshed
9;459;459;178.00;178.00;Unweaned
451;500-548;526;172.00-198.50;189.71
72;513-532;523;176.00-186.50;184.81;Unweaned
424;550-598;575;169.00-196.00;180.12
40;553-562;556;189.00-193.00;191.39;ThinFleshed
57;578-591;580;177.00-178.00;177.16;Unweaned
423;600-647;619;160.00-186.00;176.61
161;602-646;626;160.00-182.00;180.26;Unweaned
383;650-698;671;152.00-178.00;169.07
13;652;652;172.00-178.00;176.62;ThinFleshed
32;662-690;672;157.00-166.00;160.18;Unweaned
497;700-748;732;135.00-172.50;165.59
10;739;739;156.00;156.00;Unweaned
522;750-795;770;136.00-176.25;163.21
812;800-848;833;139.00-169.00;158.37
118;801-844;831;160.00-164.00;161.14;Fancy
87;806-818;810;161.00-168.50;162.76;Gaunt
138;817;817;170.00;170.00;ThinFleshed
688;856-893;876;114.00-169.00;156.94
235;903-948;926;122.00-158.50;149.08
60;906;906;156.00;156.00;Fancy
73;904-913;911;172.00-174.00;172.52;ThinFleshed
176;965-996;978;128.00-158.00;150.41
163;954;954;159.25;159.25;Fancy
255;1012-1015;1014;144.00-146.50;145.83
25;1039;1039;154.00;154.00;Fancy
3;1051;1051;136.00;136.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;290-295;293;193.00-201.00;196.97
11;312-345;330;121.00-210.00;175.52
92;350-396;384;160.00-191.00;185.26
75;400-448;424;142.00-193.00;181.07
7;436;436;198.00;198.00;ThinFleshed
2;440;440;173.00;173.00;Unweaned
86;452-497;466;141.00-196.00;178.85
16;465-475;467;175.00;175.00;Unweaned
146;501-544;517;151.00-185.00;176.03
15;524;524;195.00;195.00;ThinFleshed
8;515-526;521;160.00;160.00;Unweaned
381;551-596;568;120.00-183.00;171.50
20;570-594;576;155.00-160.00;158.71;Unweaned
286;603-649;635;149.00-181.00;168.01
4;603;603;153.50;153.50;Unweaned
254;652-698;667;149.00-166.00;160.39
6;665;665;141.00;141.00;Unweaned
141;708-743;727;144.00-162.00;158.51
17;711;711;166.00;166.00;ThinFleshed
304;767-795;776;151.50-159.00;157.09
31;784;784;156.25;156.25;ThinFleshed
97;808-838;826;149.50-151.00;149.98
299;856-894;874;148.00-153.00;151.60
88;980-993;982;136.00-141.00;140.14
47;980;980;143.50;143.50;ThinFleshed
22;1017;1017;123.00;123.00