Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/12/2022 - 6/18/2022

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

6/6/2022

Last Year

Total Receipts: 26,653 28,336 35,919

Feeder Cattle: 23,639(88.7%) 25,001(88.2%) 32,579(90.7%)

Slaughter Cattle: 2,274(8.5%) 2,753(9.7%) 2,187(6.1%)

Replacement Cattle: 740(2.8%) 582(2.1%) 1,153(3.2%)

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers steady to 3.00 higher with very good demand. Cattle futures began the week sharply lower following declining economic indicators. However the market can't get away from the thought of a summer with lighter available feeder numbers and a current status at the feedyard. Steer calves 3.00-5.00 lower. Heifer calves steady to 2.00 lower. Demand moderate as high heat and humidity moved across much of the country. Slaughter cows 6.00-7.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 1.00-2.00 higher. Demand extremely good for cows and bulls as limited numbers seem to be ruling this market as well. Supply included: 89% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 46% Heifers, 3% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 9% Slaughter Cattle (93% Cows, 7% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (58% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 40% Cow-Calf Pairs, 1% Heifer Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 61%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

37;279-297;288;213.00-229.00;217.20

37;300-349;334;193.00-219.00;208.67

7;317;317;223.00;223.00;Fancy

3;336;336;211.00;211.00;Unweaned

2;300;300;210.00;210.00;Value;Added

138;350-394;374;185.00-223.00;200.68

18;387-395;389;184.00-201.00;186.05;Unweaned

4;360-370;366;195.00-206.00;203.05;ValueAdded

182;400-449;430;190.00-212.00;199.72

13;430-445;442;186.00-190.00;188.85;Unweaned

1;420;420;205.50;205.50;ValueAdded

333;452-497;474;170.00-209.00;197.72

6;471;471;211.00;211.00;Fancy

17;468-470;469;202.00-212.00;208.48;ThinFleshed

9;459;459;178.00;178.00;Unweaned

451;500-548;526;172.00-198.50;189.71

72;513-532;523;176.00-186.50;184.81;Unweaned

424;550-598;575;169.00-196.00;180.12

40;553-562;556;189.00-193.00;191.39;ThinFleshed

57;578-591;580;177.00-178.00;177.16;Unweaned

423;600-647;619;160.00-186.00;176.61

161;602-646;626;160.00-182.00;180.26;Unweaned

383;650-698;671;152.00-178.00;169.07

13;652;652;172.00-178.00;176.62;ThinFleshed

32;662-690;672;157.00-166.00;160.18;Unweaned

497;700-748;732;135.00-172.50;165.59

10;739;739;156.00;156.00;Unweaned

522;750-795;770;136.00-176.25;163.21

812;800-848;833;139.00-169.00;158.37

118;801-844;831;160.00-164.00;161.14;Fancy

87;806-818;810;161.00-168.50;162.76;Gaunt

138;817;817;170.00;170.00;ThinFleshed

688;856-893;876;114.00-169.00;156.94

235;903-948;926;122.00-158.50;149.08

60;906;906;156.00;156.00;Fancy

73;904-913;911;172.00-174.00;172.52;ThinFleshed

176;965-996;978;128.00-158.00;150.41

163;954;954;159.25;159.25;Fancy

255;1012-1015;1014;144.00-146.50;145.83

25;1039;1039;154.00;154.00;Fancy

3;1051;1051;136.00;136.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;290-295;293;193.00-201.00;196.97

11;312-345;330;121.00-210.00;175.52

92;350-396;384;160.00-191.00;185.26

75;400-448;424;142.00-193.00;181.07

7;436;436;198.00;198.00;ThinFleshed

2;440;440;173.00;173.00;Unweaned

86;452-497;466;141.00-196.00;178.85

16;465-475;467;175.00;175.00;Unweaned

146;501-544;517;151.00-185.00;176.03

15;524;524;195.00;195.00;ThinFleshed

8;515-526;521;160.00;160.00;Unweaned

381;551-596;568;120.00-183.00;171.50

20;570-594;576;155.00-160.00;158.71;Unweaned

286;603-649;635;149.00-181.00;168.01

4;603;603;153.50;153.50;Unweaned

254;652-698;667;149.00-166.00;160.39

6;665;665;141.00;141.00;Unweaned

141;708-743;727;144.00-162.00;158.51

17;711;711;166.00;166.00;ThinFleshed

304;767-795;776;151.50-159.00;157.09

31;784;784;156.25;156.25;ThinFleshed

97;808-838;826;149.50-151.00;149.98

299;856-894;874;148.00-153.00;151.60

88;980-993;982;136.00-141.00;140.14

47;980;980;143.50;143.50;ThinFleshed

22;1017;1017;123.00;123.00