Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 2/1/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
1/25/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 10,758 10,245 6,492
Feeder Cattle: 10,758(100.0%) 10,245(100.0%) 6,492(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers 1.00-3.00 lower. feeder heifers 1.00-2.00 lower. Demand very uneven for feeder cattle causing large spreads in some of the price spreads Steer and heifer calves 2.00-4.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for calves. Quality plain thru attractive. Rain occurred across most of the state over the weekend. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (59% Steers, 39% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 60%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
24;338-342;341;192.00-203.00;201.18
11;367-371;368;194.00-197.00;195.10
106;409-447;424;180.00-193.00;185.72
67;460-488;482;170.00-186.00;179.16
14;479;479;151.50;151.50;Unweaned
217;503-541;520;164.00-180.00;172.16
524;558-596;582;146.00-166.50;154.48
44;553-583;576;166.75-167.00;166.80;ThinFleshed
7;590;590;142.00;142.00;Unweaned
482;600-648;626;140.00-157.00;147.45
51;607;607;166.00;166.00;ThinFleshed
449;650-699;676;133.75-152.50;141.84
85;696-698;697;129.75-130.00;129.83;Fleshy
456;708-748;716;132.00-141.50;135.30
63;703-744;726;123.00-129.00;127.45;Fleshy
280;752-798;782;128.50-141.00;134.31
155;750-798;784;125.50-128.00;125.96;Fleshy
301;800-847;820;126.00-138.50;129.63
108;802-839;810;124.00-126.00;125.15;Fleshy
8;831;831;146.00;146.00;ThinFleshed
143;852-898;886;126.50-130.00;127.02
12;880;880;125.00;125.00;Fleshy
73;904-947;931;121.50-124.75;123.71
10;1019;1019;121.00;121.00