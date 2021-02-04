Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 2/1/2021 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

1/25/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 10,758 10,245 6,492

Feeder Cattle: 10,758(100.0%) 10,245(100.0%) 6,492(100.0%)

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 1.00-3.00 lower. feeder heifers 1.00-2.00 lower. Demand very uneven for feeder cattle causing large spreads in some of the price spreads Steer and heifer calves 2.00-4.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for calves. Quality plain thru attractive. Rain occurred across most of the state over the weekend. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (59% Steers, 39% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 60%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

24;338-342;341;192.00-203.00;201.18

11;367-371;368;194.00-197.00;195.10

106;409-447;424;180.00-193.00;185.72

67;460-488;482;170.00-186.00;179.16

14;479;479;151.50;151.50;Unweaned

217;503-541;520;164.00-180.00;172.16

524;558-596;582;146.00-166.50;154.48

44;553-583;576;166.75-167.00;166.80;ThinFleshed

7;590;590;142.00;142.00;Unweaned

482;600-648;626;140.00-157.00;147.45

51;607;607;166.00;166.00;ThinFleshed

449;650-699;676;133.75-152.50;141.84

85;696-698;697;129.75-130.00;129.83;Fleshy

456;708-748;716;132.00-141.50;135.30

63;703-744;726;123.00-129.00;127.45;Fleshy

280;752-798;782;128.50-141.00;134.31

155;750-798;784;125.50-128.00;125.96;Fleshy

301;800-847;820;126.00-138.50;129.63

108;802-839;810;124.00-126.00;125.15;Fleshy

8;831;831;146.00;146.00;ThinFleshed

143;852-898;886;126.50-130.00;127.02

12;880;880;125.00;125.00;Fleshy

73;904-947;931;121.50-124.75;123.71

10;1019;1019;121.00;121.00

