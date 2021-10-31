Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/24/2021 - 10/30/2021
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week;Last Reported;
10/18/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts:;29,528;31,439;8,256
Feeder Cattle:;25,713(87.1%);27,322(86.9%);6,422(77.8%)
Slaughter Cattle:;2,894(9.8%);3,287(10.5%);1,105(13.4%)
Replacement Cattle:;921(3.1%);830(2.6%);729(8.8%)
Special Note: For NASS: This week: 3,886 cows and bulls sold with 70 percent going to packers; Last week: 3,932 head sold with 74 percent going to packers; Last Year: 1,834 head sold with 60 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Feeder steers under 800 lbs sold steady to 3.00 higher; over 800 lbs 4.00-8.00 higher. Feeder heifers mostly steady to 3.00 higher, advance over 800 lbs. Steer and heifer calves sold mostly 2.00-5.00 higher. Demand good for feeder cattle as numbers of feeders continue to dwindle. Heavier weights seeing much of the demand as higher cost of gains is making it cheaper to buy the weight than to put it on. Demand very good for calves this week. Recent rains has helped wheat pastures and farmers will be looking to turn out calves on wheat soon. Temperatures have turned to more fall like but will be flirting with some winter type weather by next week. Slaughter cows sold 1.00- 2.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 1.00 lower. Packer demand moderate. Numbers of cows at auction markets continue to run large. Culling continues with several old thin cows on offer. Supply included: 87% Feeder Cattle (49% Steers, 1% Dairy Steers, 43% Heifers, 7% Bulls); 10% Slaughter Cattle (93% Cows, 7% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (89% Bred Cows, 3% Bred Heifers, 7% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 43%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;272;272;201.00;201.00
56;300-347;326;178.00-228.00;191.14
9;313-340;316;182.00-187.00;186.40;Unweaned
165;353-398;373;172.00-217.00;187.20
3;373;373;181.00;181.00;Unweaned
308;400-443;422;162.00-200.00;186.14
23;434;434;205.00;205.00;Fancy
14;416-440;433;178.00-183.00;181.63;Unweaned
308;450-498;472;156.00-196.00;175.69
22;484-499;494;187.50-200.00;191.96;Fancy
114;465-498;470;150.00-173.00;170.84;Unweaned
463;500-549;520;147.00-175.00;164.35
127;505-531;517;156.00-177.00;164.07;Unweaned
749;550-598;573;137.00-173.00;162.24
11;560;560;177.00;177.00;ThinFleshed
151;551-592;579;148.00-167.00;154.82;Unweaned
748;600-649;630;138.00-164.00;156.88
216;611-647;625;139.00-157.00;149.62;Unweaned
470;650-699;675;138.00-165.00;155.86
134;652-688;671;143.50-158.00;148.29;Unweaned
654;700-747;717;131.00-166.50;155.41
49;706-742;730;140.00-145.00;142.93;Unweaned
631;750-796;771;123.00-166.00;156.98
17;756-768;761;142.00-146.00;144.34;Unweaned
509;800-849;817;146.00-164.50;160.72
27;838;838;138.50;138.50;Unweaned
138;867-885;873;149.00-164.00;160.25
240;900-944;912;139.00-161.75;151.94
28;953-975;964;139.00-148.00;144.58
117;1057-1078;1075;128.00-151.50;150.21
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
48;300-345;323;160.00-217.00;188.80
3;307;307;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
106;350-395;368;160.00-206.00;180.65
9;361-392;368;123.00-150.00;143.61;Unweaned
181;400-448;435;159.00-188.00;173.60
12;446;446;146.00;146.00;Unweaned
184;450-499;466;151.00-185.00;171.11
7;468;468;160.00;160.00;Unweaned
184;505-547;522;144.00-164.00;157.11
13;543;543;148.00;148.00;Unweaned
361;550-599;576;140.00-160.00;152.79
5;553;553;158.00;158.00;ThinFleshed
8;573;573;141.00;141.00;Unweaned
290;600-648;626;136.00-155.00;145.80
32;604-624;612;130.00-150.00;143.59;Unweaned
203;650-698;674;131.50-154.00;146.23
106;661-688;682;127.00-140.50;133.67;Unweaned
119;703-748;725;143.00-154.00;148.60
16;729;729;155.00;155.00;ThinFleshed
20;713-738;728;130.00-130.50;130.20;Unweaned
113;757-792;783;130.00-156.00;149.73
7;790;790;134.00;134.00;Unweaned
29;803-831;819;140.50-153.00;149.31
16;816;816;155.00;155.00;ThinFleshed
10;832;832;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
15;930;930;137.00;137.00
7;1020;1020;141.00;141.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;315-344;333;196.00-206.00;200.22
70;352-388;374;140.00-195.00;176.55
164;400-449;432;120.00-177.00;163.76
88;450-498;480;118.00-174.00;159.60
198;500-545;528;133.00-151.00;145.51
140;550-599;579;114.00-147.00;135.13
32;604-641;628;110.00-131.00;116.79
10;625;625;117.00;117.00;Unweaned
27;654-695;673;114.00-139.00;125.87
39;702-740;704;131.00-143.50;140.60
4;773;773;112.00;112.00
9;849;849;144.00;144.00
13;982;982;112.00;112.00
DAIRY STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
25;220;220;45.00;45.00
DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
126;207-243;217;75.00-95.00;89.20
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;248;248;165.00;165.00
15;285;285;159.00;159.00
109;300-345;322;139.00-166.00;151.83
26;317;317;170.00;170.00;Fancy
11;303-345;311;151.00-154.00;153.39;Unweaned
253;350-398;380;138.00-174.00;154.49
21;386-392;389;146.00-159.00;152.00;Unweaned
318;400-447;426;135.00-168.00;150.35
86;407-442;435;136.00-149.00;146.59;Unweaned
538;450-499;472;135.00-163.50;149.46
21;485-495;488;160.00-161.00;160.71;Fancy
63;469;469;167.00;167.00;ThinFleshed
78;450-483;471;132.00-146.00;138.59;Unweaned
426;500-548;522;129.00-156.00;144.49
280;514-548;533;122.00-151.00;135.17;Unweaned
862;550-599;579;127.00-158.00;143.50
207;550-598;576;125.00-145.00;136.45;Unweaned
438;600-647;622;125.00-159.00;144.80
251;604-649;626;125.00-151.00;138.99;Unweaned
552;650-697;674;125.00-153.50;145.79
6;678;678;137.00;137.00;Fleshy
52;662-684;675;121.00-137.00;127.87;Unweaned
335;703-749;722;122.00-153.00;147.92
57;700-725;716;119.00-134.00;125.83;Unweaned
290;750-798;773;120.00-152.25;146.24
96;813-843;825;137.00-152.00;144.94
23;816;816;122.50;122.50;Unweaned
90;862-892;878;109.00-149.00;136.42
197;904-920;909;136.50-151.25;148.43
9;950;950;133.00;133.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;259-286;277;149.00-163.00;153.36
72;310-345;332;135.00-156.00;147.67
107;350-395;376;133.00-158.00;149.56
5;367;367;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
162;400-448;430;130.00-156.00;142.17
27;410-447;430;115.00-135.00;127.29;Unweaned
269;453-499;480;126.00-151.00;138.37
32;498;498;137.00;137.00;Fleshy
131;453-498;470;119.00-136.00;130.27;Unweaned
252;500-546;527;122.00-141.00;135.40
96;505-545;524;120.00-130.00;126.66;Unweaned
271;550-599;568;106.00-144.00;133.09
62;575-583;581;126.00-136.50;131.67;Unweaned
204;600-648;623;115.00-140.00;129.31
57;601-636;612;116.00-125.00;121.75;Unweaned
80;657-697;676;117.00-138.00;129.69
19;681-685;682;120.00-124.00;121.48;Unweaned
9;702-738;714;132.00-139.00;134.41
30;716;716;119.00;119.00;Unweaned
12;755-770;764;122.00-145.00;131.47
36;804-848;834;110.00-135.00;119.08
5;863;863;134.00;134.00
17;1065;1065;101.00;101.00;Fleshy
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
27;300-345;326;120.00-144.00;135.61
117;350-395;368;115.00-141.00;129.89
83;405-447;427;119.00-134.00;125.70
178;450-498;469;115.00-145.00;129.49
9;494;494;119.00;119.00;Unweaned
96;500-543;522;116.00-135.00;125.40
7;519;519;118.00;118.00;Unweaned
65;550-598;575;112.00-124.00;118.57
8;607-635;616;112.00-121.00;115.92
19;624;624;144.50;144.50;Thin;Fleshed
22;650-668;667;116.00-122.00;116.27
24;700-725;708;111.00-133.00;130.10
11;804;804;110.00;110.00
HEIFERS - Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
48;749;749;149.50;149.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
25;267;267;235.00;235.00;Fancy
45;300-347;328;162.00-220.00;190.51
96;350-398;379;159.00-216.00;174.64
24;354;354;220.00;220.00;Fancy
9;385-386;386;154.00-176.00;166.24;Unweaned
82;400-448;421;160.00-194.00;174.50
2;405;405;172.00;172.00;Unweaned
111;450-499;471;151.00-175.00;161.17
10;464;464;182.50;182.50;Fancy
43;450-496;479;156.00-167.00;159.95;Unweaned
64;500-548;517;137.00-164.00;150.42
67;517-542;526;142.00-156.00;148.98;Unweaned
65;550-595;572;139.00-153.50;145.33
35;553-595;571;141.00-155.00;143.61;Unweaned
55;600-644;623;130.00-159.00;136.73
50;603-648;626;126.00-144.50;138.42;Unweaned
20;655-695;670;122.00-147.00;135.76
22;678-697;681;125.00-139.50;132.03;Unweaned
26;705-738;723;122.00-130.00;126.52
26;754-795;771;115.00-135.00;124.31
10;770;770;133.50;133.50;Unweaned
2;895;895;103.00;103.00
8;887;887;117.00;117.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;273;273;170.00;170.00
27;302-347;330;169.00-179.00;172.26
12;350-375;372;152.00-165.00;162.21
27;400-445;433;149.00-159.00;154.07
2;437;437;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
92;455-495;476;135.00-164.00;151.78
74;501-549;530;132.00-153.00;140.69
9;531-539;535;124.00-126.00;125.12;Unweaned
61;550-598;573;129.00-142.00;135.84
70;551-599;581;130.00-136.00;133.21;Unweaned
27;619-644;630;119.00-130.00;123.11
32;652-693;674;111.00-132.00;121.90
11;650-659;655;122.00-132.50;127.76;Unweaned
11;777;777;121.00;121.00
4;953;953;110.00;110.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;330-345;338;140.00-153.00;147.05
16;350-398;379;122.00-177.00;144.53
8;405-445;418;117.00-154.00;138.34
5;450-480;459;122.00-141.00;135.46
7;500-535;524;122.00-138.00;128.24
5;560-580;572;121.00-131.00;125.17
1;605;605;120.00;120.00
24;650-672;670;115.00-125.00;122.59
8;761;761;123.50;123.50