Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/24/2021 - 10/30/2021

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week;Last Reported;

10/18/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts:;29,528;31,439;8,256

Feeder Cattle:;25,713(87.1%);27,322(86.9%);6,422(77.8%)

Slaughter Cattle:;2,894(9.8%);3,287(10.5%);1,105(13.4%)

Replacement Cattle:;921(3.1%);830(2.6%);729(8.8%)

Special Note: For NASS: This week: 3,886 cows and bulls sold with 70 percent going to packers; Last week: 3,932 head sold with 74 percent going to packers; Last Year: 1,834 head sold with 60 percent going to packers.

Compared to last week: Feeder steers under 800 lbs sold steady to 3.00 higher; over 800 lbs 4.00-8.00 higher. Feeder heifers mostly steady to 3.00 higher, advance over 800 lbs. Steer and heifer calves sold mostly 2.00-5.00 higher. Demand good for feeder cattle as numbers of feeders continue to dwindle. Heavier weights seeing much of the demand as higher cost of gains is making it cheaper to buy the weight than to put it on. Demand very good for calves this week. Recent rains has helped wheat pastures and farmers will be looking to turn out calves on wheat soon. Temperatures have turned to more fall like but will be flirting with some winter type weather by next week. Slaughter cows sold 1.00- 2.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 1.00 lower. Packer demand moderate. Numbers of cows at auction markets continue to run large. Culling continues with several old thin cows on offer. Supply included: 87% Feeder Cattle (49% Steers, 1% Dairy Steers, 43% Heifers, 7% Bulls); 10% Slaughter Cattle (93% Cows, 7% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (89% Bred Cows, 3% Bred Heifers, 7% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 43%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;272;272;201.00;201.00

56;300-347;326;178.00-228.00;191.14

9;313-340;316;182.00-187.00;186.40;Unweaned

165;353-398;373;172.00-217.00;187.20

3;373;373;181.00;181.00;Unweaned

308;400-443;422;162.00-200.00;186.14

23;434;434;205.00;205.00;Fancy

14;416-440;433;178.00-183.00;181.63;Unweaned

308;450-498;472;156.00-196.00;175.69

22;484-499;494;187.50-200.00;191.96;Fancy

114;465-498;470;150.00-173.00;170.84;Unweaned

463;500-549;520;147.00-175.00;164.35

127;505-531;517;156.00-177.00;164.07;Unweaned

749;550-598;573;137.00-173.00;162.24

11;560;560;177.00;177.00;ThinFleshed

151;551-592;579;148.00-167.00;154.82;Unweaned

748;600-649;630;138.00-164.00;156.88

216;611-647;625;139.00-157.00;149.62;Unweaned

470;650-699;675;138.00-165.00;155.86

134;652-688;671;143.50-158.00;148.29;Unweaned

654;700-747;717;131.00-166.50;155.41

49;706-742;730;140.00-145.00;142.93;Unweaned

631;750-796;771;123.00-166.00;156.98

17;756-768;761;142.00-146.00;144.34;Unweaned

509;800-849;817;146.00-164.50;160.72

27;838;838;138.50;138.50;Unweaned

138;867-885;873;149.00-164.00;160.25

240;900-944;912;139.00-161.75;151.94

28;953-975;964;139.00-148.00;144.58

117;1057-1078;1075;128.00-151.50;150.21

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

48;300-345;323;160.00-217.00;188.80

3;307;307;150.00;150.00;Unweaned

106;350-395;368;160.00-206.00;180.65

9;361-392;368;123.00-150.00;143.61;Unweaned

181;400-448;435;159.00-188.00;173.60

12;446;446;146.00;146.00;Unweaned

184;450-499;466;151.00-185.00;171.11

7;468;468;160.00;160.00;Unweaned

184;505-547;522;144.00-164.00;157.11

13;543;543;148.00;148.00;Unweaned

361;550-599;576;140.00-160.00;152.79

5;553;553;158.00;158.00;ThinFleshed

8;573;573;141.00;141.00;Unweaned

290;600-648;626;136.00-155.00;145.80

32;604-624;612;130.00-150.00;143.59;Unweaned

203;650-698;674;131.50-154.00;146.23

106;661-688;682;127.00-140.50;133.67;Unweaned

119;703-748;725;143.00-154.00;148.60

16;729;729;155.00;155.00;ThinFleshed

20;713-738;728;130.00-130.50;130.20;Unweaned

113;757-792;783;130.00-156.00;149.73

7;790;790;134.00;134.00;Unweaned

29;803-831;819;140.50-153.00;149.31

16;816;816;155.00;155.00;ThinFleshed

10;832;832;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

15;930;930;137.00;137.00

7;1020;1020;141.00;141.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

14;315-344;333;196.00-206.00;200.22

70;352-388;374;140.00-195.00;176.55

164;400-449;432;120.00-177.00;163.76

88;450-498;480;118.00-174.00;159.60

198;500-545;528;133.00-151.00;145.51

140;550-599;579;114.00-147.00;135.13

32;604-641;628;110.00-131.00;116.79

10;625;625;117.00;117.00;Unweaned

27;654-695;673;114.00-139.00;125.87

39;702-740;704;131.00-143.50;140.60

4;773;773;112.00;112.00

9;849;849;144.00;144.00

13;982;982;112.00;112.00

DAIRY STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

25;220;220;45.00;45.00

DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

126;207-243;217;75.00-95.00;89.20

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

14;248;248;165.00;165.00

15;285;285;159.00;159.00

109;300-345;322;139.00-166.00;151.83

26;317;317;170.00;170.00;Fancy

11;303-345;311;151.00-154.00;153.39;Unweaned

253;350-398;380;138.00-174.00;154.49

21;386-392;389;146.00-159.00;152.00;Unweaned

318;400-447;426;135.00-168.00;150.35

86;407-442;435;136.00-149.00;146.59;Unweaned

538;450-499;472;135.00-163.50;149.46

21;485-495;488;160.00-161.00;160.71;Fancy

63;469;469;167.00;167.00;ThinFleshed

78;450-483;471;132.00-146.00;138.59;Unweaned

426;500-548;522;129.00-156.00;144.49

280;514-548;533;122.00-151.00;135.17;Unweaned

862;550-599;579;127.00-158.00;143.50

207;550-598;576;125.00-145.00;136.45;Unweaned

438;600-647;622;125.00-159.00;144.80

251;604-649;626;125.00-151.00;138.99;Unweaned

552;650-697;674;125.00-153.50;145.79

6;678;678;137.00;137.00;Fleshy

52;662-684;675;121.00-137.00;127.87;Unweaned

335;703-749;722;122.00-153.00;147.92

57;700-725;716;119.00-134.00;125.83;Unweaned

290;750-798;773;120.00-152.25;146.24

96;813-843;825;137.00-152.00;144.94

23;816;816;122.50;122.50;Unweaned

90;862-892;878;109.00-149.00;136.42

197;904-920;909;136.50-151.25;148.43

9;950;950;133.00;133.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

15;259-286;277;149.00-163.00;153.36

72;310-345;332;135.00-156.00;147.67

107;350-395;376;133.00-158.00;149.56

5;367;367;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

162;400-448;430;130.00-156.00;142.17

27;410-447;430;115.00-135.00;127.29;Unweaned

269;453-499;480;126.00-151.00;138.37

32;498;498;137.00;137.00;Fleshy

131;453-498;470;119.00-136.00;130.27;Unweaned

252;500-546;527;122.00-141.00;135.40

96;505-545;524;120.00-130.00;126.66;Unweaned

271;550-599;568;106.00-144.00;133.09

62;575-583;581;126.00-136.50;131.67;Unweaned

204;600-648;623;115.00-140.00;129.31

57;601-636;612;116.00-125.00;121.75;Unweaned

80;657-697;676;117.00-138.00;129.69

19;681-685;682;120.00-124.00;121.48;Unweaned

9;702-738;714;132.00-139.00;134.41

30;716;716;119.00;119.00;Unweaned

12;755-770;764;122.00-145.00;131.47

36;804-848;834;110.00-135.00;119.08

5;863;863;134.00;134.00

17;1065;1065;101.00;101.00;Fleshy

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

27;300-345;326;120.00-144.00;135.61

117;350-395;368;115.00-141.00;129.89

83;405-447;427;119.00-134.00;125.70

178;450-498;469;115.00-145.00;129.49

9;494;494;119.00;119.00;Unweaned

96;500-543;522;116.00-135.00;125.40

7;519;519;118.00;118.00;Unweaned

65;550-598;575;112.00-124.00;118.57

8;607-635;616;112.00-121.00;115.92

19;624;624;144.50;144.50;Thin;Fleshed

22;650-668;667;116.00-122.00;116.27

24;700-725;708;111.00-133.00;130.10

11;804;804;110.00;110.00

HEIFERS - Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

48;749;749;149.50;149.50

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

25;267;267;235.00;235.00;Fancy

45;300-347;328;162.00-220.00;190.51

96;350-398;379;159.00-216.00;174.64

24;354;354;220.00;220.00;Fancy

9;385-386;386;154.00-176.00;166.24;Unweaned

82;400-448;421;160.00-194.00;174.50

2;405;405;172.00;172.00;Unweaned

111;450-499;471;151.00-175.00;161.17

10;464;464;182.50;182.50;Fancy

43;450-496;479;156.00-167.00;159.95;Unweaned

64;500-548;517;137.00-164.00;150.42

67;517-542;526;142.00-156.00;148.98;Unweaned

65;550-595;572;139.00-153.50;145.33

35;553-595;571;141.00-155.00;143.61;Unweaned

55;600-644;623;130.00-159.00;136.73

50;603-648;626;126.00-144.50;138.42;Unweaned

20;655-695;670;122.00-147.00;135.76

22;678-697;681;125.00-139.50;132.03;Unweaned

26;705-738;723;122.00-130.00;126.52

26;754-795;771;115.00-135.00;124.31

10;770;770;133.50;133.50;Unweaned

2;895;895;103.00;103.00

8;887;887;117.00;117.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

12;273;273;170.00;170.00

27;302-347;330;169.00-179.00;172.26

12;350-375;372;152.00-165.00;162.21

27;400-445;433;149.00-159.00;154.07

2;437;437;140.00;140.00;Unweaned

92;455-495;476;135.00-164.00;151.78

74;501-549;530;132.00-153.00;140.69

9;531-539;535;124.00-126.00;125.12;Unweaned

61;550-598;573;129.00-142.00;135.84

70;551-599;581;130.00-136.00;133.21;Unweaned

27;619-644;630;119.00-130.00;123.11

32;652-693;674;111.00-132.00;121.90

11;650-659;655;122.00-132.50;127.76;Unweaned

11;777;777;121.00;121.00

4;953;953;110.00;110.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;330-345;338;140.00-153.00;147.05

16;350-398;379;122.00-177.00;144.53

8;405-445;418;117.00-154.00;138.34

5;450-480;459;122.00-141.00;135.46

7;500-535;524;122.00-138.00;128.24

5;560-580;572;121.00-131.00;125.17

1;605;605;120.00;120.00

24;650-672;670;115.00-125.00;122.59

8;761;761;123.50;123.50