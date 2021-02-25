Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 2/22/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
2/15/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 2,723 0 12,805
Feeder Cattle: 2,723(100.0%) 0(0.0%) 12,805(100.0%)
*** Close ***
Compared to the last sale two weeks ago: Feeder steers and heifers lightly tested and few sales steady to 2.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle following a week of no sales due to weather. Steer and heifer calves steady in a light test. Demand good for calves. Grain futures continue to push higher resulting in higher cost of gains at the feedyards, however this has yet to effect the demand for feeder cattle. Little to no movement of feeder cattle has helped some. Quality average to attractive. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (61% Steers, 39% Heifers, 0% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 75%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;329;329;204.00;204.00
8;303;303;207.00;207.00;ThinFleshed
4;381;381;187.00;187.00
48;412-440;427;186.00-188.00;186.93
20;499;499;178.00;178.00
3;498;498;159.00;159.00;Fleshy
6;507;507;175.00;175.00
85;561-592;570;153.00-161.00;157.95
3;587;587;142.00;142.00;Fleshy
9;564;564;149.00;149.00;Full
50;605-641;627;139.00-149.50;143.23
5;632;632;139.00;139.00;Unweaned
95;657-684;674;138.00-143.50;141.13
22;650;650;135.00;135.00;Fleshy
167;705-748;716;135.00-138.50;137.52
223;750-794;779;130.00-135.75;133.60
175;819-844;826;131.00-136.35;134.61
260;861-882;874;129.50-134.00;132.57
130;903-926;920;127.00-132.00;130.29
5;955;955;126.50;126.50