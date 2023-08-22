Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/21/2023 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
8/14/2023
Last Year
Total Receipts: 5,200 8,114 7,596
Feeder Cattle: 5,200(100.0%) 8,114(100.0%) 7,596(100.0%)
*** Close *** Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 2.00 lower. Heifers 2.00 - 4.00 lower. Steer and heifer calves steady to 3.00 lower. Demand moderate to good. Quality mostly average. Extreme heat affecting most of the region over the last week, with more in the forecast. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (48% Steers, 49% Heifers, 3% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 53%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;340;340;305.00;305.00
34;364-388;374;307.00-312.00;309.79
63;410-445;437;290.00-297.00;292.25
12;426;426;269.00;269.00;Unweaned
75;450-493;468;283.00-297.00;289.02
81;515-542;532;273.00-296.00;287.76
14;518;518;270.00;270.00;Unweaned
85;550-590;568;270.00-291.00;278.65
15;551;551;280.00;280.00;Unweaned
93;604-645;629;246.00-267.00;259.40
144;661-699;680;252.00-265.50;258.69
290;700-748;727;253.50-258.50;255.15
85;762-795;779;244.00-249.00;246.45
72;813-848;829;232.00-242.50;237.93
156;852-881;863;235.00-242.75;239.71
21;955;955;228.00;228.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
22;371-394;384;266.00-273.00;269.92
15;406-416;413;279.00;279.00
127;454-498;473;251.00-273.00;268.05
39;522-545;536;250.00-270.00;266.70
18;540;540;255.00;255.00;Unweaned
50;558-589;569;250.00-267.00;263.90
17;579;579;256.00;256.00;Unweaned
21;613-631;621;245.00-250.00;248.06
66;606-638;620;243.00-245.00;244.13;Unweaned
50;662-688;678;236.00-262.00;248.54
23;650-670;661;238.00-250.00;243.13;Unweaned
43;714-723;722;240.00-248.00;244.46
76;767-798;788;225.00-247.00;237.58
39;813-835;825;231.00-236.00;233.73
4;899;899;220.00;220.00
6;959;959;216.00;216.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
57;263-294;285;258.00-263.00;259.29
29;331;331;258.00;258.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
17;658;658;123.00;123.00
26;799;799;139.00;139.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;337;337;266.00;266.00
5;392;392;289.00;289.00
82;406-443;431;263.00-267.00;263.85
183;461-498;482;254.00-265.00;257.88
14;458;458;256.00;256.00;Unweaned
123;505-540;526;252.00-269.00;259.68
10;530;530;255.00;255.00;Fleshy
14;543;543;248.00;248.00;Unweaned
92;551-597;578;247.00-264.00;257.95
8;561;561;270.00;270.00;ThinFleshed
154;606-643;630;246.00-257.00;250.65
331;663-690;668;233.50-250.00;240.04
59;707-749;731;231.50-242.00;235.42
143;751-780;765;228.00-232.00;231.09
91;813-841;824;208.00-223.75;216.94
12;903;903;208.00;208.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;293;293;267.00;267.00
3;348;348;241.00;241.00
19;351-398;373;249.00-256.00;252.79
10;393;393;240.00;240.00;Fleshy
33;400-431;418;222.00-291.00;246.02
81;454-487;474;238.00-264.00;250.61
7;464;464;248.00;248.00;Unweaned
54;504-544;525;226.00-254.00;238.72
136;553-592;572;230.00-259.00;247.63
62;554-579;565;230.00-259.00;248.11;Unweaned
80;601-642;612;224.00-259.00;242.49
59;676-694;685;222.00-232.00;228.61
43;712-729;714;228.00;228.00
10;767;767;234.00;234.00
7;842;842;207.00;207.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
63;277-283;282;228.00-229.00;228.20
19;325;325;240.00;240.00
6;382;382;230.00;230.00
12;561;561;228.00;228.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;341;341;203.00;203.00
11;374;374;181.00;181.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;313;313;290.00;290.00
20;601;601;272.00;272.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;229;229;273.00;273.00
6;353;353;278.00;278.00
19;413-449;439;255.00-267.00;259.25
17;451-488;471;252.00-259.00;255.16
17;545;545;245.00;245.00
22;556-582;573;225.00-254.00;242.83