Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 12/13/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
12/6/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 14,695 17,068 10,744
Feeder Cattle: 14,695(100.0%) 17,068(100.0%) 10,744(100.0%)
***Add Close***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers unevenly steady. Feeder heifers 1.00-3.00 higher. Heavier weight steers and heifers lightly tested. Steer and heifer calves steady, instances of up to 8.00 higher. Demand continues good for all classes, despite another week of large runs. In many cases, heavier weight cattle are out selling their lighter weight mates due to high feed costs. Much of the state is very dry with only few chances of rain is in the forecast. Midweek temps are expected to reach 80 in some areas of the state with strong southerly winds . This all adds up to high fire danger for many areas. Quality average to many attractive. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (59% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 38% Heifers, 0% Cows, 4% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 43%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
7;188;188;265.00;265.00
5;291;291;241.00;241.00;ThinFleshed
71;317-342;338;227.00-239.00;234.58
161;358-397;375;191.00-220.00;208.98
242;403-444;420;192.00-209.00;202.18
8;419;419;186.00;186.00;Unweaned
16;433;433;195.00;195.00;Value;Added
278;450-499;480;182.00-200.00;190.30
198;458-492;468;204.00-211.00;206.18;Fancy
40;466;466;177.50;177.50;Unweaned
350;500-549;535;175.00-190.00;182.71
48;516-528;523;195.00-197.00;196.38;Fancy
31;514-542;528;194.00-199.00;196.51;ThinFleshed
8;546;546;168.00;168.00;Unweaned
467;550-599;579;172.00-183.00;177.87
42;551-561;556;185.00-190.00;187.82;Fancy
29;570-593;584;153.50-162.00;157.72;Unweaned
537;601-647;619;158.00-173.00;165.70
60;606-648;627;156.00-156.50;156.26;Unweaned
721;651-699;676;155.00-164.00;160.10
48;670-693;681;151.00-155.00;154.34;Fleshy
84;664-667;665;177.25-179.00;178.31;ThinFleshed
32;656-668;666;143.00-150.00;144.29;Unweaned
564;705-749;730;160.00-176.00;165.94
12;736;736;150.00;150.00;Fleshy
80;711-741;718;178.00-182.00;179.17;ThinFleshed
209;753-788;762;160.00-172.00;162.23
178;807-844;822;156.00-171.75;165.97
232;856-878;858;149.00-155.00;154.76
35;855;855;145.00;145.00;Fleshy
103;910-940;925;150.00-160.00;156.41
21;1000-1039;1026;132.50-145.00;136.56
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
21;270-275;271;171.00-190.00;185.41
17;312-345;332;170.00-199.00;190.99
35;350-386;373;178.00-191.00;186.39
120;401-435;422;161.00-190.00;173.76
19;418;418;190.00;190.00;ThinFleshed
263;451-499;479;160.00-181.00;173.54
49;453-464;458;184.00-187.00;185.30;ThinFleshed
12;493;493;179.00;179.00;Unweaned
180;504-549;525;155.00-176.00;167.41
11;507;507;182.00;182.00;ValueAdded
406;550-598;584;145.00-174.00;164.70
333;601-648;625;140.00-164.00;155.68
84;660-695;673;153.00-160.00;157.19
160;701-738;725;140.00-161.00;156.90
132;751-792;782;150.00-159.50;154.59
66;808-848;829;145.00-161.00;154.54
12;808;808;132.50;132.50;Fleshy
8;866;866;139.50;139.50
7;923;923;130.00;130.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
5;275;275;128.00;128.00
14;287;287;185.00;185.00;ThinFleshed
20;382;382;153.00;153.00
38;467-495;477;120.00-159.50;153.52
14;465;465;168.00;168.00;ThinFleshed
9;538;538;128.00;128.00
41;572-586;583;145.00-150.00;148.80
22;552-583;558;161.00-166.00;165.05;ThinFleshed
3;680;680;144.00;144.00
13;734-746;741;116.00-145.00;133.96
4;761;761;135.00;135.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
17;451;451;115.00;115.00
DAIRY STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
30;301;301;80.00;80.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
7;297;297;171.00;171.00
33;306-336;319;174.00-189.00;181.15
11;319;319;193.00;193.00;ThinFleshed
76;363-389;372;167.00-180.00;172.73
59;358-377;369;187.00-190.00;188.78;ThinFleshed
153;404-449;425;157.00-172.00;166.51
17;405;405;180.00;180.00;Fancy
37;424-444;435;174.00-178.00;175.69;ThinFleshed
24;447;447;151.00;151.00;Unweaned
417;451-498;477;151.00-169.00;158.68
6;458;458;140.00;140.00;Fleshy
28;454-459;456;171.00-178.00;176.24;ThinFleshed
583;500-548;527;146.00-160.00;154.57
27;536-543;538;135.00-143.00;141.20;Unweaned
478;550-595;572;146.00-157.00;151.76
17;575-591;588;143.00-145.00;144.65;Unweaned
490;600-648;626;143.00-154.50;151.77
342;652-699;675;145.00-159.00;154.02
139;703-731;722;152.00-159.50;156.33
37;753-795;767;150.00-158.50;154.53
27;810-846;835;145.00;145.00
40;881-897;890;140.00-147.00;142.94
10;907-927;913;138.00-144.00;142.17
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
15;238;238;168.00;168.00
31;261-294;274;148.00-152.00;149.98
40;318-343;333;130.00-160.00;151.07
28;333;333;181.00;181.00;ThinFleshed
101;355-398;373;133.00-165.00;157.85
209;404-448;432;135.00-185.00;152.99
20;437;437;147.00;147.00;Unweaned
175;452-497;472;134.00-161.00;151.12
16;473;473;169.00;169.00;ThinFleshed
188;502-548;526;132.00-153.00;142.28
113;556-598;573;135.00-155.00;143.70
18;560;560;136.00;136.00;Unweaned
125;604-643;621;129.00-152.00;144.88
59;651-699;671;125.00-147.00;139.46
71;703-745;713;138.00-149.00;144.05
19;776-787;782;132.00-149.00;141.90
14;805;805;132.00;132.00
6;983;983;129.00;129.00
8;966;966;115.00;115.00;Fleshy
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
7;284;284;166.00;166.00
6;325-338;332;131.00-135.00;133.04
11;385;385;170.00;170.00;ThinFleshed
35;400-435;418;101.00-147.00;129.32
18;434;434;122.00;122.00;Unweaned
17;471-479;474;115.00-130.00;121.24
21;504-511;506;101.00-143.00;132.89
10;532;532;151.00;151.00;ThinFleshed
32;552-567;559;138.00-146.00;140.78
13;612;612;140.00;140.00
27;687-693;690;136.00-140.00;138.21
7;776;776;142.00;142.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
11;274;274;109.00;109.00
COWS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
4;586;586;135.00;135.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
24;267-282;270;203.00-210.00;204.52
6;330-348;339;199.00-205.00;202.08
42;371-392;377;174.00-199.00;188.81
7;421;421;190.00;190.00
16;418-419;418;175.00-181.00;177.63;Unweaned
13;480;480;163.00;163.00
52;511-541;530;155.00-171.00;159.66
9;545;545;159.00;159.00;Unweaned
10;606;606;142.00;142.00
8;669;669;155.00;155.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
12;367;367;176.00;176.00
19;412-445;438;150.00-178.00;171.72
33;450-496;466;145.00-161.00;156.00
35;514-541;531;125.00-151.00;141.38
13;517;517;148.00;148.00;Unweaned
45;564-587;581;142.00-165.00;147.96
19;608-635;620;120.00-140.00;134.95
8;665;665;140.50;140.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
6;263;263;135.00;135.00
9;358;358;109.00;109.00
6;438;438;119.00;119.00
14;491;491;135.00;135.00
3;510;510;125.00;125.00
5;629;629;105.00;105.00
7;700-705;702;105.00-128.00;118.10
BULLS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
6;346;346;74.00;74.00