Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 12/13/2021 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

12/6/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 14,695 17,068 10,744

Feeder Cattle: 14,695(100.0%) 17,068(100.0%) 10,744(100.0%)

Compared to last week: Feeder steers unevenly steady. Feeder heifers 1.00-3.00 higher. Heavier weight steers and heifers lightly tested. Steer and heifer calves steady, instances of up to 8.00 higher. Demand continues good for all classes, despite another week of large runs. In many cases, heavier weight cattle are out selling their lighter weight mates due to high feed costs. Much of the state is very dry with only few chances of rain is in the forecast. Midweek temps are expected to reach 80 in some areas of the state with strong southerly winds . This all adds up to high fire danger for many areas. Quality average to many attractive. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (59% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 38% Heifers, 0% Cows, 4% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 43%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

7;188;188;265.00;265.00

5;291;291;241.00;241.00;ThinFleshed

71;317-342;338;227.00-239.00;234.58

161;358-397;375;191.00-220.00;208.98

242;403-444;420;192.00-209.00;202.18

8;419;419;186.00;186.00;Unweaned

16;433;433;195.00;195.00;Value;Added

278;450-499;480;182.00-200.00;190.30

198;458-492;468;204.00-211.00;206.18;Fancy

40;466;466;177.50;177.50;Unweaned

350;500-549;535;175.00-190.00;182.71

48;516-528;523;195.00-197.00;196.38;Fancy

31;514-542;528;194.00-199.00;196.51;ThinFleshed

8;546;546;168.00;168.00;Unweaned

467;550-599;579;172.00-183.00;177.87

42;551-561;556;185.00-190.00;187.82;Fancy

29;570-593;584;153.50-162.00;157.72;Unweaned

537;601-647;619;158.00-173.00;165.70

60;606-648;627;156.00-156.50;156.26;Unweaned

721;651-699;676;155.00-164.00;160.10

48;670-693;681;151.00-155.00;154.34;Fleshy

84;664-667;665;177.25-179.00;178.31;ThinFleshed

32;656-668;666;143.00-150.00;144.29;Unweaned

564;705-749;730;160.00-176.00;165.94

12;736;736;150.00;150.00;Fleshy

80;711-741;718;178.00-182.00;179.17;ThinFleshed

209;753-788;762;160.00-172.00;162.23

178;807-844;822;156.00-171.75;165.97

232;856-878;858;149.00-155.00;154.76

35;855;855;145.00;145.00;Fleshy

103;910-940;925;150.00-160.00;156.41

21;1000-1039;1026;132.50-145.00;136.56

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

21;270-275;271;171.00-190.00;185.41

17;312-345;332;170.00-199.00;190.99

35;350-386;373;178.00-191.00;186.39

120;401-435;422;161.00-190.00;173.76

19;418;418;190.00;190.00;ThinFleshed

263;451-499;479;160.00-181.00;173.54

49;453-464;458;184.00-187.00;185.30;ThinFleshed

12;493;493;179.00;179.00;Unweaned

180;504-549;525;155.00-176.00;167.41

11;507;507;182.00;182.00;ValueAdded

406;550-598;584;145.00-174.00;164.70

333;601-648;625;140.00-164.00;155.68

84;660-695;673;153.00-160.00;157.19

160;701-738;725;140.00-161.00;156.90

132;751-792;782;150.00-159.50;154.59

66;808-848;829;145.00-161.00;154.54

12;808;808;132.50;132.50;Fleshy

8;866;866;139.50;139.50

7;923;923;130.00;130.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

5;275;275;128.00;128.00

14;287;287;185.00;185.00;ThinFleshed

20;382;382;153.00;153.00

38;467-495;477;120.00-159.50;153.52

14;465;465;168.00;168.00;ThinFleshed

9;538;538;128.00;128.00

41;572-586;583;145.00-150.00;148.80

22;552-583;558;161.00-166.00;165.05;ThinFleshed

3;680;680;144.00;144.00

13;734-746;741;116.00-145.00;133.96

4;761;761;135.00;135.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

17;451;451;115.00;115.00

DAIRY STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

30;301;301;80.00;80.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

7;297;297;171.00;171.00

33;306-336;319;174.00-189.00;181.15

11;319;319;193.00;193.00;ThinFleshed

76;363-389;372;167.00-180.00;172.73

59;358-377;369;187.00-190.00;188.78;ThinFleshed

153;404-449;425;157.00-172.00;166.51

17;405;405;180.00;180.00;Fancy

37;424-444;435;174.00-178.00;175.69;ThinFleshed

24;447;447;151.00;151.00;Unweaned

417;451-498;477;151.00-169.00;158.68

6;458;458;140.00;140.00;Fleshy

28;454-459;456;171.00-178.00;176.24;ThinFleshed

583;500-548;527;146.00-160.00;154.57

27;536-543;538;135.00-143.00;141.20;Unweaned

478;550-595;572;146.00-157.00;151.76

17;575-591;588;143.00-145.00;144.65;Unweaned

490;600-648;626;143.00-154.50;151.77

342;652-699;675;145.00-159.00;154.02

139;703-731;722;152.00-159.50;156.33

37;753-795;767;150.00-158.50;154.53

27;810-846;835;145.00;145.00

40;881-897;890;140.00-147.00;142.94

10;907-927;913;138.00-144.00;142.17

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

15;238;238;168.00;168.00

31;261-294;274;148.00-152.00;149.98

40;318-343;333;130.00-160.00;151.07

28;333;333;181.00;181.00;ThinFleshed

101;355-398;373;133.00-165.00;157.85

209;404-448;432;135.00-185.00;152.99

20;437;437;147.00;147.00;Unweaned

175;452-497;472;134.00-161.00;151.12

16;473;473;169.00;169.00;ThinFleshed

188;502-548;526;132.00-153.00;142.28

113;556-598;573;135.00-155.00;143.70

18;560;560;136.00;136.00;Unweaned

125;604-643;621;129.00-152.00;144.88

59;651-699;671;125.00-147.00;139.46

71;703-745;713;138.00-149.00;144.05

19;776-787;782;132.00-149.00;141.90

14;805;805;132.00;132.00

6;983;983;129.00;129.00

8;966;966;115.00;115.00;Fleshy

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

7;284;284;166.00;166.00

6;325-338;332;131.00-135.00;133.04

11;385;385;170.00;170.00;ThinFleshed

35;400-435;418;101.00-147.00;129.32

18;434;434;122.00;122.00;Unweaned

17;471-479;474;115.00-130.00;121.24

21;504-511;506;101.00-143.00;132.89

10;532;532;151.00;151.00;ThinFleshed

32;552-567;559;138.00-146.00;140.78

13;612;612;140.00;140.00

27;687-693;690;136.00-140.00;138.21

7;776;776;142.00;142.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

11;274;274;109.00;109.00

COWS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

4;586;586;135.00;135.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

24;267-282;270;203.00-210.00;204.52

6;330-348;339;199.00-205.00;202.08

42;371-392;377;174.00-199.00;188.81

7;421;421;190.00;190.00

16;418-419;418;175.00-181.00;177.63;Unweaned

13;480;480;163.00;163.00

52;511-541;530;155.00-171.00;159.66

9;545;545;159.00;159.00;Unweaned

10;606;606;142.00;142.00

8;669;669;155.00;155.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

12;367;367;176.00;176.00

19;412-445;438;150.00-178.00;171.72

33;450-496;466;145.00-161.00;156.00

35;514-541;531;125.00-151.00;141.38

13;517;517;148.00;148.00;Unweaned

45;564-587;581;142.00-165.00;147.96

19;608-635;620;120.00-140.00;134.95

8;665;665;140.50;140.50

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

6;263;263;135.00;135.00

9;358;358;109.00;109.00

6;438;438;119.00;119.00

14;491;491;135.00;135.00

3;510;510;125.00;125.00

5;629;629;105.00;105.00

7;700-705;702;105.00-128.00;118.10

BULLS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

6;346;346;74.00;74.00

