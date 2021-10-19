Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/18/2021 - Preliminary

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

10/11/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 6,500 7,410 5,974

Feeder Cattle: 6,500(100.0%) 7,410(100.0%) 5,974(100.0%)

*** Mid-Session ***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers 1.00 - 3.00 higher. Steer calves 2.00 - 4.00 higher. Heifer calves unevenly steady. Demand moderate to good. Quality average to attractive. Cooler temperatures and precipitation entered the area last week with cooler temperatures remaining in the forecast for the remainder of the week. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (65% Steers, 34% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 57%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

15;309;309;182.00;182.00

43;381-395;389;185.00-198.00;190.03

60;420-444;430;181.50-185.00;183.44

17;415-431;423;160.00-175.00;166.92;Unweaned

158;454-495;482;174.50-188.00;176.76

131;505-540;523;161.00-175.00;169.21

15;541;541;163.00;163.00;Unweaned

63;569-596;584;160.50-169.00;164.43

70;561-589;582;155.00-157.00;155.50;Unweaned

109;607-624;612;154.00-169.00;164.55

140;651-682;668;150.00-163.50;153.95

25;687;687;168.00;168.00;Gaunt

186;700-748;726;153.00-161.00;156.68

158;756-799;786;146.50-155.00;152.02

388;800-842;817;146.00-157.75;154.59

121;852-891;885;146.00-153.50;147.96

25;898;898;149.50;149.50;Unweaned

52;908-916;912;145.00-149.00;147.24

5;962;962;128.00;128.00

10;1013-1018;1015;135.00-138.00;136.80

6;1068;1068;127.00;127.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;rice Range;Avg Price

4;318;318;167.00;167.00

71;422-448;434;154.00-163.00;157.64

9;490;490;161.00;161.00

70;513-548;532;156.00-163.00;159.29

101;553-597;582;132.00-158.00;150.78

96;600-649;636;125.00-158.00;150.08

94;650-699;666;130.00-148.00;141.70

4;668;668;136.00;136.00;Unweaned

102;702-735;717;135.00-146.00;144.26

6;747;747;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

10;765-784;778;129.00-135.00;133.23

4;778;778;132.00;132.00;Unweaned

40;801-845;822;110.00-144.00;135.82

20;865-877;875;133.00-135.00;133.40

9;964;964;128.00;128.00

3;1027;1027;118.00;118.00

4;1211;1211;116.00;116.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;rice Range;Avg Price

5;567;567;110.00;110.00

5;658;658;120.00;120.00