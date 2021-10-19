Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers 1.00 - 3.00 higher. Steer calves 2.00 - 4.00 higher. Heifer calves unevenly steady. Demand moderate to good. Quality average to attractive. Cooler temperatures and precipitation entered the area last week with cooler temperatures remaining in the forecast for the remainder of the week. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (65% Steers, 34% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 57%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;309;309;182.00;182.00
43;381-395;389;185.00-198.00;190.03
60;420-444;430;181.50-185.00;183.44
17;415-431;423;160.00-175.00;166.92;Unweaned
158;454-495;482;174.50-188.00;176.76
131;505-540;523;161.00-175.00;169.21
15;541;541;163.00;163.00;Unweaned
63;569-596;584;160.50-169.00;164.43
70;561-589;582;155.00-157.00;155.50;Unweaned
109;607-624;612;154.00-169.00;164.55
140;651-682;668;150.00-163.50;153.95
25;687;687;168.00;168.00;Gaunt
186;700-748;726;153.00-161.00;156.68
158;756-799;786;146.50-155.00;152.02
388;800-842;817;146.00-157.75;154.59
121;852-891;885;146.00-153.50;147.96
25;898;898;149.50;149.50;Unweaned
52;908-916;912;145.00-149.00;147.24
5;962;962;128.00;128.00
10;1013-1018;1015;135.00-138.00;136.80
6;1068;1068;127.00;127.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)