Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/14/2022 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
11/7/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 10,600 10,816 13,380
Feeder Cattle: 10,600(100.0%) 10,816(100.0%) 13,380(100.0%)
***Add Mid-Session***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and steer calves unevenly steady. Feeder heifers 1.00-2.00 lower. Heifer calves steady to 3.00 lower. Demand moderate to good. Quality average to attractive. Cold rain and snow expected today with somewhat heavier snows expected to fall west and northwestern Oklahoma making it hazardous for travel. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (59% Steers, 40% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 40%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;298;298;239.00;239.00
8;321-335;328;201.00-211.00;206.11
7;300;300;227.00;227.00;ThinFleshed
119;368-394;378;199.00-216.00;208.62
5;362;362;225.00;225.00;ThinFleshed
11;376-399;391;193.00-195.00;193.70;Unweaned
332;402-446;418;201.00-219.00;212.36
21;418;418;221.00;221.00;ThinFleshed
22;401-414;407;184.00-196.00;186.64;Unweaned
236;451-497;473;193.00-209.00;202.80
99;455-479;461;216.00-219.50;218.93;ThinFleshed
21;469-473;470;180.00;180.00;Unweaned
292;502-548;525;182.00-196.00;187.97
95;509-519;516;208.00-211.00;210.56;ThinFleshed
65;510-547;531;180.00-184.00;182.06;Unweaned
390;557-599;578;176.00-190.00;180.38
42;552-557;555;196.00-197.00;196.55;ThinFleshed
45;551-585;566;172.00-181.00;177.39;Unweaned
219;600-649;623;177.00-187.00;180.55
54;601-643;626;160.00-175.00;168.85;Unweaned
419;653-698;671;173.00-188.00;178.11
9;651-678;666;166.00-170.00;168.26;Unweaned
356;704-746;723;173.00-187.25;180.09
260;751-798;765;171.00-184.50;175.00
193;808-826;818;165.00-176.50;171.98
53;856-872;863;167.75-172.00;169.61
19;914;914;166.00;166.00
73;991-996;994;164.00-168.50;165.41
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;334;334;180.00;180.00;Unweaned
29;357-362;360;190.00-195.00;193.18
19;380;380;202.00;202.00;ThinFleshed
78;414-445;431;185.00-195.00;192.27
21;416;416;198.00;198.00;ThinFleshed
7;410;410;174.00;174.00;Unweaned
55;458-496;479;180.00-190.00;183.73
5;458;458;178.00;178.00;Unweaned
231;502-547;529;165.00-179.00;173.99
22;516-525;518;155.00-162.00;160.39;Unweaned
152;553-596;568;163.00-180.00;172.78
55;554-593;559;156.00-161.00;160.32;Unweaned
28;607-622;615;164.00-170.00;165.98
182;664-691;676;160.50-170.00;164.68
7;707;707;169.00;169.00
11;714-715;714;154.00-156.00;155.09;Unweaned
94;754-777;773;159.00-171.00;162.34
17;871;871;162.00;162.00