Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 3/15/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
3/8/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 8,901 13,686 1,208
Feeder Cattle: 8,901(100.0%) 13,686(100.0%) 1,208(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers 2.00-3.00 higher. Steer calves unevenly steady with lighter weights 2.00-3.00 higher . Feeder heifers and heifer calves steady to 3.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle but remains very good for grass cattle. Quality average to attractive as we continue to see large drafts of cattle off wheat or winter pasture. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (59% Steers, 40% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 70%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
21;414-435;417;185.00-195.00;186.49
84;453-488;460;178.00-191.00;187.08
153;508-548;523;157.00-177.00;170.58
194;551-597;576;150.00-169.00;162.05
441;601-647;622;135.00-161.00;150.68
252;660-695;678;136.50-157.00;142.70
553;702-748;726;135.00-146.00;139.12
22;728;728;130.50;130.50;Unweaned
442;751-796;779;130.00-140.50;136.65
401;802-842;824;126.00-135.00;130.92
187;870-899;885;126.00-135.00;129.48
269;907-948;926;125.00-129.50;126.61
26;954;954;124.75;124.75