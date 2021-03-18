Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 3/15/2021 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

3/8/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 8,901 13,686 1,208

Feeder Cattle: 8,901(100.0%) 13,686(100.0%) 1,208(100.0%)

*** Add Close Updating with Actual Receipts ***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 2.00-3.00 higher. Steer calves unevenly steady with lighter weights 2.00-3.00 higher . Feeder heifers and heifer calves steady to 3.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle but remains very good for grass cattle. Quality average to attractive as we continue to see large drafts of cattle off wheat or winter pasture. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (59% Steers, 40% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 70%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

21;414-435;417;185.00-195.00;186.49

84;453-488;460;178.00-191.00;187.08

153;508-548;523;157.00-177.00;170.58

194;551-597;576;150.00-169.00;162.05

441;601-647;622;135.00-161.00;150.68

252;660-695;678;136.50-157.00;142.70

553;702-748;726;135.00-146.00;139.12

22;728;728;130.50;130.50;Unweaned

442;751-796;779;130.00-140.50;136.65

401;802-842;824;126.00-135.00;130.92

187;870-899;885;126.00-135.00;129.48

269;907-948;926;125.00-129.50;126.61

26;954;954;124.75;124.75

