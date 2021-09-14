Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/13/2021 - Preliminary

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

8/30/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 8,750 7,187 8,737

Feeder Cattle: 8,750(100.0%) 7,187(100.0%) 8,737(100.0%)

***Add-Mid session ***

Compared to two weeks ago: Feeder steers and heifers 5.00 - 8.00 lower. Steer calves 8.00 - 10.00 lower. Heifer calves lightly tested and steady to 3.00 lower. Demand light to moderate for all classes. Cattle futures have been trading in the red for some time and are down sharply again today. Slaughter cattle trade mostly steady in the south last week while beef prices declined. More new crop calves beginning to show and demand is light for these. Quality plain to average. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (58% Steers, 40% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 72%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

17;330;330;193.00;193.00

8;312;312;214.00;214.00;ThinFleshed

23;390;390;190.00;190.00

31;416-441;422;185.00-192.00;189.39

38;460-477;471;165.00-178.00;174.92

96;513-534;530;158.00-170.50;163.54

8;517;517;152.00;152.00;Unweaned

83;550-581;570;152.00-161.00;158.40

55;598-599;598;145.00-149.00;146.82;Unweaned

391;604-649;627;152.00-165.00;160.47

37;616-649;632;146.50-149.50;148.00;Unweaned

164;658-692;682;151.00-165.00;159.11

60;659-687;680;140.75-145.00;142.50;Unweaned

638;701-749;732;145.00-156.25;152.53

141;751-795;773;146.00-154.00;150.00

35;752-783;769;139.50-142.50;141.16;Unweaned

385;808-848;826;139.00-150.00;146.97

111;870-898;885;139.00-150.50;146.19

170;902-943;922;135.75-143.00;138.18

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

65;350-397;364;180.00-185.00;183.76

5;396;396;161.00;161.00;Unweaned

10;434;434;160.00;160.00;Unweaned

26;492;492;159.00-169.00;162.46

45;471-498;489;153.00-157.00;155.72;Unweaned

159;520-545;534;143.00-157.00;151.22

35;511-540;530;147.00-148.00;147.78;Unweaned

25;566-579;574;147.00-154.00;151.02

16;578-597;590;141.00-145.00;143.53;Unweaned

41;615-635;628;146.00-154.00;148.89

13;622;622;141.50;141.50;Unweaned

257;663-699;675;140.00-156.50;150.05

19;675-685;682;140.00-143.00;142.22;Unweaned

59;710-748;724;130.00-155.00;142.98

9;823;823;139.50;139.50

17;856-897;873;125.00-136.00;129.65

11;901;901;131.00;131.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;441;441;150.00;150.00

5;507;507;122.50;122.50

3;865;865;130.00;130.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

39;312-346;330;159.00-167.00;162.74

33;409;409;164.00;164.00

39;478-498;484;146.00-155.00;152.46

13;489;489;140.00;140.00;Unweaned

99;500-546;525;142.00-155.00;147.49

157;551-594;569;141.00-153.00;146.29

53;563-569;566;135.00-141.00;139.77;Unweaned

431;603-648;627;142.50-154.00;148.26

33;601-611;607;136.00-139.00;137.26;Unweaned

301;658-691;669;136.00-150.00;146.58

260;711-748;737;136.10-142.00;139.26

11;703;703;132.00;132.00;Unweaned

67;775-798;788;133.00-141.00;134.87

40;835-843;837;134.00-135.00;134.70

10;883;883;139.00;139.00

3;907;907;117.00;117.00

13;958;958;114.00;114.00

23;1040;1040;118.00;118.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

26;310-348;324;138.00-141.00;139.91;Unweaned

35;387-397;392;148.00-165.00;158.69

5;389;389;138.00;138.00;Unweaned

29;437-438;437;151.00-155.00;152.80

25;402-441;414;130.00-141.00;133.63;Unweaned

54;452-493;475;140.00-146.00;142.55

28;509-535;524;138.00-147.50;141.39

12;517-518;517;130.00-135.00;131.25;Unweaned

78;556-592;577;134.50-145.50;139.60

7;598;598;127.00;127.00;Unweaned

115;602-649;629;125.00-145.00;136.10

39;606-634;616;131.00-131.50;131.30;Unweaned

102;659-699;675;134.00-145.00;137.51

40;652-685;659;125.00-131.00;125.47;Unweaned

19;729-749;745;130.00-132.00;131.59

8;828;828;130.00;130.00

11;871;871;117.00;117.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;385;385;118.00;118.00

9;489;489;110.00;110.00

5;575;575;121.50;121.50

24;661-679;667;115.00-118.00;116.02

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;311;311;175.00;175.00

8;351;351;182.00;182.00

33;458-494;484;140.00-154.00;147.62

13;537;537;147.00;147.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;545;545;137.00;137.00

4;574;574;127.00;127.00;Unweaned

12;655-664;662;116.00-128.00;118.97

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;622;622;120.00;120.00