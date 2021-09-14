Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/13/2021 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
8/30/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 8,750 7,187 8,737
Feeder Cattle: 8,750(100.0%) 7,187(100.0%) 8,737(100.0%)
Compared to two weeks ago: Feeder steers and heifers 5.00 - 8.00 lower. Steer calves 8.00 - 10.00 lower. Heifer calves lightly tested and steady to 3.00 lower. Demand light to moderate for all classes. Cattle futures have been trading in the red for some time and are down sharply again today. Slaughter cattle trade mostly steady in the south last week while beef prices declined. More new crop calves beginning to show and demand is light for these. Quality plain to average. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (58% Steers, 40% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 72%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
17;330;330;193.00;193.00
8;312;312;214.00;214.00;ThinFleshed
23;390;390;190.00;190.00
31;416-441;422;185.00-192.00;189.39
38;460-477;471;165.00-178.00;174.92
96;513-534;530;158.00-170.50;163.54
8;517;517;152.00;152.00;Unweaned
83;550-581;570;152.00-161.00;158.40
55;598-599;598;145.00-149.00;146.82;Unweaned
391;604-649;627;152.00-165.00;160.47
37;616-649;632;146.50-149.50;148.00;Unweaned
164;658-692;682;151.00-165.00;159.11
60;659-687;680;140.75-145.00;142.50;Unweaned
638;701-749;732;145.00-156.25;152.53
141;751-795;773;146.00-154.00;150.00
35;752-783;769;139.50-142.50;141.16;Unweaned
385;808-848;826;139.00-150.00;146.97
111;870-898;885;139.00-150.50;146.19
170;902-943;922;135.75-143.00;138.18
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
65;350-397;364;180.00-185.00;183.76
5;396;396;161.00;161.00;Unweaned
10;434;434;160.00;160.00;Unweaned
26;492;492;159.00-169.00;162.46
45;471-498;489;153.00-157.00;155.72;Unweaned
159;520-545;534;143.00-157.00;151.22
35;511-540;530;147.00-148.00;147.78;Unweaned
25;566-579;574;147.00-154.00;151.02
16;578-597;590;141.00-145.00;143.53;Unweaned
41;615-635;628;146.00-154.00;148.89
13;622;622;141.50;141.50;Unweaned
257;663-699;675;140.00-156.50;150.05
19;675-685;682;140.00-143.00;142.22;Unweaned
59;710-748;724;130.00-155.00;142.98
9;823;823;139.50;139.50
17;856-897;873;125.00-136.00;129.65
11;901;901;131.00;131.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;441;441;150.00;150.00
5;507;507;122.50;122.50
3;865;865;130.00;130.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
39;312-346;330;159.00-167.00;162.74
33;409;409;164.00;164.00
39;478-498;484;146.00-155.00;152.46
13;489;489;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
99;500-546;525;142.00-155.00;147.49
157;551-594;569;141.00-153.00;146.29
53;563-569;566;135.00-141.00;139.77;Unweaned
431;603-648;627;142.50-154.00;148.26
33;601-611;607;136.00-139.00;137.26;Unweaned
301;658-691;669;136.00-150.00;146.58
260;711-748;737;136.10-142.00;139.26
11;703;703;132.00;132.00;Unweaned
67;775-798;788;133.00-141.00;134.87
40;835-843;837;134.00-135.00;134.70
10;883;883;139.00;139.00
3;907;907;117.00;117.00
13;958;958;114.00;114.00
23;1040;1040;118.00;118.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
26;310-348;324;138.00-141.00;139.91;Unweaned
35;387-397;392;148.00-165.00;158.69
5;389;389;138.00;138.00;Unweaned
29;437-438;437;151.00-155.00;152.80
25;402-441;414;130.00-141.00;133.63;Unweaned
54;452-493;475;140.00-146.00;142.55
28;509-535;524;138.00-147.50;141.39
12;517-518;517;130.00-135.00;131.25;Unweaned
78;556-592;577;134.50-145.50;139.60
7;598;598;127.00;127.00;Unweaned
115;602-649;629;125.00-145.00;136.10
39;606-634;616;131.00-131.50;131.30;Unweaned
102;659-699;675;134.00-145.00;137.51
40;652-685;659;125.00-131.00;125.47;Unweaned
19;729-749;745;130.00-132.00;131.59
8;828;828;130.00;130.00
11;871;871;117.00;117.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;385;385;118.00;118.00
9;489;489;110.00;110.00
5;575;575;121.50;121.50
24;661-679;667;115.00-118.00;116.02
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;311;311;175.00;175.00
8;351;351;182.00;182.00
33;458-494;484;140.00-154.00;147.62
13;537;537;147.00;147.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;545;545;137.00;137.00
4;574;574;127.00;127.00;Unweaned
12;655-664;662;116.00-128.00;118.97
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;622;622;120.00;120.00