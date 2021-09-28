Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/27/2021 - Preliminary

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

9/20/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 6,200 6,687 5,767

Feeder Cattle: 6,200(100.0%) 6,687(100.0%) 5,767(100.0%)

*** Mid-Session ***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers unevenly steady. Feeder heifers 2.00 - 5.00 higher. Steer and heifer calves unevenly steady. Demand moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (64% Steers, 35% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 68%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;381;381;183.00;183.00;Unweaned

21;455;455;187.00;187.00

9;489;489;159.50;159.50;Unweaned

123;503-539;527;154.00-166.50;160.68

27;506;506;156.00;156.00;Unweaned

63;550-590;574;147.00-160.00;153.27

47;565-594;580;141.00-145.00;143.65;Unweaned

242;608-648;620;145.00-159.00;150.79

182;653-696;667;151.00-159.00;153.15

40;685;685;138.25;138.25;Unweaned

255;703-741;723;147.00-158.00;153.18

129;753-799;783;145.00-156.00;153.48

167;805-841;820;150.50-155.50;153.28

252;861-893;874;137.50-148.50;146.00

71;858-863;862;151.50;151.50;Gaunt

56;948;948;142.00;142.00

43;957-995;975;132.00-145.50;139.34

70;1042;1042;131.25;131.25