Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OKLivestock Weighted Average Report for 9/27/2021 - PreliminaryAUCTIONThis Week Last Reported9/20/2021Last YearTotal Receipts: 6,200 6,687 5,767Feeder Cattle: 6,200(100.0%) 6,687(100.0%) 5,767(100.0%)*** Mid-Session ***Compared to last week: Feeder steers unevenly steady. Feeder heifers 2.00 - 5.00 higher. Steer and heifer calves unevenly steady. Demand moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (64% Steers, 35% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 68%.FEEDER CATTLESTEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price4;381;381;183.00;183.00;Unweaned21;455;455;187.00;187.009;489;489;159.50;159.50;Unweaned123;503-539;527;154.00-166.50;160.6827;506;506;156.00;156.00;Unweaned63;550-590;574;147.00-160.00;153.2747;565-594;580;141.00-145.00;143.65;Unweaned242;608-648;620;145.00-159.00;150.79182;653-696;667;151.00-159.00;153.1540;685;685;138.25;138.25;Unweaned255;703-741;723;147.00-158.00;153.18129;753-799;783;145.00-156.00;153.48167;805-841;820;150.50-155.50;153.28252;861-893;874;137.50-148.50;146.0071;858-863;862;151.50;151.50;Gaunt56;948;948;142.00;142.0043;957-995;975;132.00-145.50;139.3470;1042;1042;131.25;131.25