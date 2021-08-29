Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/22/2021 - 8/28/2021
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
8/16/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 22,648 26,847 28,873
Feeder Cattle: 20,673(91.3%) 24,016(89.5%) 26,542(91.9%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,670(7.4%) 2,350(8.8%) 1,641(5.7%)
Replacement Cattle: 305(1.3%) 481(1.8%) 690(2.4%)
Special Note: For NASS: This week 1,931 cows and bulls sold with 73 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,772 and 69 percent; Last Year 2,331 head sold with 70 percent going to packers
Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 2.00 higher. Demand good for lighter numbers of feeder cattle. Steer and heifer calves steady to 5.00 higher. Steer calves under 400 lbs. sold up to 15.00 higher and heifer calves under 400 lbs were 7.00-8.00 higher. Demand very good for calves. Weather has turned hot and dry as is normal for late August and many areas could use some rain. Another week of hot dry weather is in the forecast. A cool front is expected to bring some moisture Labor Day Weekend, however that is far away and we will wait and see. Slaughter cows sold 2.00-4.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 1.00 lower. Packer demand light to moderate despite the lighter numbers. Supply included: 91% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 42% Heifers, 4% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 7% Slaughter Cattle (90% Cows, 10% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (86% Bred Cows, 14% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 62%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;273;273;200.00;200.00
101;300-348;326;198.50-223.00;213.55
7;305-343;334;225.00-227.50;225.66;Fancy
91;350-398;378;200.00-222.50;210.06
13;352-392;373;171.00-186.00;175.00;Unweaned
176;400-445;424;179.00-212.50;188.71
26;430-444;437;162.00-180.00;175.83;Unweaned
247;450-498;472;161.00-190.00;175.68
27;454-499;473;172.00-184.00;177.18;Unweaned
196;500-548;528;157.00-179.00;168.51
12;516-538;526;159.00-173.00;168.69;Unweaned
271;550-598;564;152.00-177.00;165.84
98;550-594;566;147.00-167.00;158.35;Unweaned
354;600-646;618;148.00-177.50;166.69
27;604-644;624;152.00-166.00;161.84;Unweaned
473;650-698;665;148.00-171.00;161.19
90;650-662;658;169.50-172.50;171.51;ThinFleshed
109;650-697;671;137.00-157.50;150.31;Unweaned
605;700-748;727;137.00-167.25;159.20
32;727-734;731;145.50-153.00;147.60;Unweaned
598;754-798;779;132.00-161.00;155.84
64;787;787;163.00;163.00;Fancy
27;769;769;163.25;163.25;ThinFleshed
16;759-760;759;138.00-141.00;139.87;Unweaned
682;800-849;829;123.00-158.50;154.84
829;850-899;876;140.54-161.00;153.07
276;906-946;928;134.00-149.50;145.28
130;953-998;991;142.75-155.50;143.97
41;1010-1013;1010;138.50-149.00;139.53
133;1054-1086;1059;125.00-142.50;138.89
38;1155;1155;132.50;132.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;310-344;333;201.00-211.00;204.52
38;350-395;366;166.00-207.00;191.83
122;410-445;434;162.50-189.00;179.23
9;429;429;155.00;155.00;Unweaned
228;450-498;483;140.00-179.00;164.03
9;499;499;159.00;159.00;Unweaned
305;501-545;522;140.00-169.50;159.20
284;550-591;571;135.00-168.00;158.07
311;600-649;626;144.00-166.50;159.01
35;625-638;632;142.00-153.50;152.21;Unweaned
250;654-699;676;142.00-159.50;153.81
6;676;676;141.00;141.00;Unweaned
85;710-748;729;146.00-159.00;156.42
333;750-797;776;134.00-158.50;152.06
186;805-842;829;140.00-152.00;149.09
55;863-889;882;117.00-149.00;141.48
40;915-926;917;140.00-146.50;145.35
13;957;957;135.50;135.50
9;1149;1149;127.00;127.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;300-340;324;170.00-197.00;180.69
47;350-395;384;171.00-196.00;189.63
13;405-445;425;169.00-188.00;177.77
66;450-498;475;135.00-168.00;155.82
94;500-545;522;136.00-162.50;151.70
73;550-599;586;141.00-158.00;148.34
11;596;596;129.00;129.00;Unweaned
21;600-630;614;115.00-150.00;132.36
25;607;607;143.00;143.00;Unweaned
39;653-685;661;128.00-144.00;141.20
37;705-727;722;118.00-137.00;129.21
9;758-780;760;115.00-133.50;131.39
1;885;885;128.00;128.00
60;918;918;134.00;134.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
2;513;513;131.00;131.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
1;370;370;142.00;142.00
4;430-445;435;121.00-150.00;132.72
2;450-470;460;122.00-124.00;123.02
5;510-535;524;113.00-121.00;116.76
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;261-298;278;173.00-189.00;181.09
78;300-348;325;159.00-182.00;175.52
13;322-344;336;155.00-160.00;158.15;Unweaned
154;350-395;371;150.00-175.00;168.28
16;364-378;368;143.00-167.00;159.41;Unweaned
160;400-449;426;149.00-175.00;158.60
33;409-441;423;150.00-159.00;154.07;Unweaned
295;450-498;474;145.00-174.00;156.51
49;450-495;465;144.00-163.00;150.46;Unweaned
465;500-549;528;142.00-161.00;151.69
17;528-547;543;133.00-140.00;138.40;Unweaned
457;550-598;574;138.00-163.00;154.06
110;550-597;569;135.00-144.00;139.52;Unweaned
615;600-649;624;138.00-159.50;152.33
76;601-638;628;131.00-144.00;139.04;Unweaned
677;650-699;676;135.00-157.50;149.90
36;653-683;661;126.00-138.00;134.77;Unweaned
540;700-748;714;122.00-154.75;148.91
12;713;713;155.50;155.50;Fancy
6;705;705;122.00;122.00;Unweaned
741;750-799;776;127.00-156.50;145.56
218;800-842;824;115.00-148.00;141.18
44;852-889;873;132.00-143.00;137.26
47;906-943;924;124.00-140.50;131.86
36;975-985;979;111.00-123.00;116.49
101;1000-1048;1013;103.00-139.00;133.24
7;1084;1084;110.00;110.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
36;308-348;330;141.00-168.00;156.31
87;350-399;386;132.00-164.00;156.82
14;390;390;149.00;149.00;Unweaned
156;400-448;429;129.00-158.00;150.86
121;450-495;471;140.00-153.00;147.35
236;500-549;526;126.00-154.00;145.78
21;506;506;137.50;137.50;Unweaned
187;550-595;571;134.00-157.00;146.82
115;600-644;619;125.00-158.50;138.22
120;650-690;667;130.00-156.00;141.64
76;710-737;727;126.00-145.00;137.38
99;751-781;771;121.00-141.00;135.23
13;811-832;822;121.00-127.50;124.54
25;881-885;884;134.00-139.00;137.60
13;901-902;902;127.00-129.00;128.08
16;1038;1038;115.00;115.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
23;321-345;328;131.00-163.00;139.08
11;355-395;379;114.00-159.00;144.81
22;400-448;420;131.00-148.00;138.81
36;450-495;463;130.00-150.00;140.40
75;500-544;519;124.00-146.00;132.84
18;555-595;579;127.00-138.00;133.70
49;600-640;622;122.00-140.00;130.76
32;665-688;677;111.00-134.00;129.24
3;798;798;127.00;127.00
12;983;983;100.00;100.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
1;425;425;111.00;111.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
2;256;256;237.50;237.50;ThinFleshed
31;305-345;320;194.00-217.50;207.75
9;338;338;222.50;222.50;ThinFleshed
56;355-395;380;202.00-218.00;205.09
55;410-446;432;171.00-210.00;186.61
3;415;415;170.00;170.00;Unweaned
38;450-498;471;163.00-186.00;172.66
9;455-493;474;159.00-167.00;163.79;Unweaned
37;505-549;530;145.00-162.00;155.92
8;504-548;526;153.00-164.00;158.27;Unweaned
51;550-595;576;141.00-165.00;153.41
12;597;597;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
29;600-645;624;142.00-156.50;149.98
27;605-643;627;140.00-141.00;140.77;Unweaned
30;650-695;667;130.00-155.00;144.75
12;705-748;726;122.00-144.00;130.33
2;760-780;770;111.00-112.00;111.49
1;800;800;124.00;124.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
23;321-340;325;175.00;175.00
16;385-398;392;122.00-207.00;186.54
18;410-445;427;160.00-175.00;168.99
17;473-493;488;157.00-167.00;163.11
21;504-540;519;139.00-152.00;147.26
18;555-597;573;139.00-149.00;144.34
26;619-644;629;125.00-146.50;139.67
16;666-685;674;123.00-144.50;133.07
9;748;748;127.00;127.00
1;755;755;116.00;116.00
3;802;802;105.00;105.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;300-335;322;178.00-193.00;183.36
3;355-385;367;173.00-188.00;180.49
6;405-445;428;165.00-186.00;177.45
10;450-495;467;154.00-171.00;162.23
3;505-548;534;145.00-160.00;149.73
5;560-585;575;127.00-137.00;132.02
5;605-645;630;122.00-141.00;134.19
1;690;690;130.00;130.00
2;753;753;129.00;129.00
DAIRY HEIFERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
47;814;814;65.00;65.00