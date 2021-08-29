Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/22/2021 - 8/28/2021

LIVESTOCK SUMMARY

Current Week Last Reported

8/16/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 22,648 26,847 28,873

Feeder Cattle: 20,673(91.3%) 24,016(89.5%) 26,542(91.9%)

Slaughter Cattle: 1,670(7.4%) 2,350(8.8%) 1,641(5.7%)

Replacement Cattle: 305(1.3%) 481(1.8%) 690(2.4%)

Special Note: For NASS: This week 1,931 cows and bulls sold with 73 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,772 and 69 percent; Last Year 2,331 head sold with 70 percent going to packers

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 2.00 higher. Demand good for lighter numbers of feeder cattle. Steer and heifer calves steady to 5.00 higher. Steer calves under 400 lbs. sold up to 15.00 higher and heifer calves under 400 lbs were 7.00-8.00 higher. Demand very good for calves. Weather has turned hot and dry as is normal for late August and many areas could use some rain. Another week of hot dry weather is in the forecast. A cool front is expected to bring some moisture Labor Day Weekend, however that is far away and we will wait and see. Slaughter cows sold 2.00-4.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 1.00 lower. Packer demand light to moderate despite the lighter numbers. Supply included: 91% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 42% Heifers, 4% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 7% Slaughter Cattle (90% Cows, 10% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (86% Bred Cows, 14% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 62%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;273;273;200.00;200.00

101;300-348;326;198.50-223.00;213.55

7;305-343;334;225.00-227.50;225.66;Fancy

91;350-398;378;200.00-222.50;210.06

13;352-392;373;171.00-186.00;175.00;Unweaned

176;400-445;424;179.00-212.50;188.71

26;430-444;437;162.00-180.00;175.83;Unweaned

247;450-498;472;161.00-190.00;175.68

27;454-499;473;172.00-184.00;177.18;Unweaned

196;500-548;528;157.00-179.00;168.51

12;516-538;526;159.00-173.00;168.69;Unweaned

271;550-598;564;152.00-177.00;165.84

98;550-594;566;147.00-167.00;158.35;Unweaned

354;600-646;618;148.00-177.50;166.69

27;604-644;624;152.00-166.00;161.84;Unweaned

473;650-698;665;148.00-171.00;161.19

90;650-662;658;169.50-172.50;171.51;ThinFleshed

109;650-697;671;137.00-157.50;150.31;Unweaned

605;700-748;727;137.00-167.25;159.20

32;727-734;731;145.50-153.00;147.60;Unweaned

598;754-798;779;132.00-161.00;155.84

64;787;787;163.00;163.00;Fancy

27;769;769;163.25;163.25;ThinFleshed

16;759-760;759;138.00-141.00;139.87;Unweaned

682;800-849;829;123.00-158.50;154.84

829;850-899;876;140.54-161.00;153.07

276;906-946;928;134.00-149.50;145.28

130;953-998;991;142.75-155.50;143.97

41;1010-1013;1010;138.50-149.00;139.53

133;1054-1086;1059;125.00-142.50;138.89

38;1155;1155;132.50;132.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;310-344;333;201.00-211.00;204.52

38;350-395;366;166.00-207.00;191.83

122;410-445;434;162.50-189.00;179.23

9;429;429;155.00;155.00;Unweaned

228;450-498;483;140.00-179.00;164.03

9;499;499;159.00;159.00;Unweaned

305;501-545;522;140.00-169.50;159.20

284;550-591;571;135.00-168.00;158.07

311;600-649;626;144.00-166.50;159.01

35;625-638;632;142.00-153.50;152.21;Unweaned

250;654-699;676;142.00-159.50;153.81

6;676;676;141.00;141.00;Unweaned

85;710-748;729;146.00-159.00;156.42

333;750-797;776;134.00-158.50;152.06

186;805-842;829;140.00-152.00;149.09

55;863-889;882;117.00-149.00;141.48

40;915-926;917;140.00-146.50;145.35

13;957;957;135.50;135.50

9;1149;1149;127.00;127.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;300-340;324;170.00-197.00;180.69

47;350-395;384;171.00-196.00;189.63

13;405-445;425;169.00-188.00;177.77

66;450-498;475;135.00-168.00;155.82

94;500-545;522;136.00-162.50;151.70

73;550-599;586;141.00-158.00;148.34

11;596;596;129.00;129.00;Unweaned

21;600-630;614;115.00-150.00;132.36

25;607;607;143.00;143.00;Unweaned

39;653-685;661;128.00-144.00;141.20

37;705-727;722;118.00-137.00;129.21

9;758-780;760;115.00-133.50;131.39

1;885;885;128.00;128.00

60;918;918;134.00;134.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

2;513;513;131.00;131.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

1;370;370;142.00;142.00

4;430-445;435;121.00-150.00;132.72

2;450-470;460;122.00-124.00;123.02

5;510-535;524;113.00-121.00;116.76

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

13;261-298;278;173.00-189.00;181.09

78;300-348;325;159.00-182.00;175.52

13;322-344;336;155.00-160.00;158.15;Unweaned

154;350-395;371;150.00-175.00;168.28

16;364-378;368;143.00-167.00;159.41;Unweaned

160;400-449;426;149.00-175.00;158.60

33;409-441;423;150.00-159.00;154.07;Unweaned

295;450-498;474;145.00-174.00;156.51

49;450-495;465;144.00-163.00;150.46;Unweaned

465;500-549;528;142.00-161.00;151.69

17;528-547;543;133.00-140.00;138.40;Unweaned

457;550-598;574;138.00-163.00;154.06

110;550-597;569;135.00-144.00;139.52;Unweaned

615;600-649;624;138.00-159.50;152.33

76;601-638;628;131.00-144.00;139.04;Unweaned

677;650-699;676;135.00-157.50;149.90

36;653-683;661;126.00-138.00;134.77;Unweaned

540;700-748;714;122.00-154.75;148.91

12;713;713;155.50;155.50;Fancy

6;705;705;122.00;122.00;Unweaned

741;750-799;776;127.00-156.50;145.56

218;800-842;824;115.00-148.00;141.18

44;852-889;873;132.00-143.00;137.26

47;906-943;924;124.00-140.50;131.86

36;975-985;979;111.00-123.00;116.49

101;1000-1048;1013;103.00-139.00;133.24

7;1084;1084;110.00;110.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

36;308-348;330;141.00-168.00;156.31

87;350-399;386;132.00-164.00;156.82

14;390;390;149.00;149.00;Unweaned

156;400-448;429;129.00-158.00;150.86

121;450-495;471;140.00-153.00;147.35

236;500-549;526;126.00-154.00;145.78

21;506;506;137.50;137.50;Unweaned

187;550-595;571;134.00-157.00;146.82

115;600-644;619;125.00-158.50;138.22

120;650-690;667;130.00-156.00;141.64

76;710-737;727;126.00-145.00;137.38

99;751-781;771;121.00-141.00;135.23

13;811-832;822;121.00-127.50;124.54

25;881-885;884;134.00-139.00;137.60

13;901-902;902;127.00-129.00;128.08

16;1038;1038;115.00;115.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

23;321-345;328;131.00-163.00;139.08

11;355-395;379;114.00-159.00;144.81

22;400-448;420;131.00-148.00;138.81

36;450-495;463;130.00-150.00;140.40

75;500-544;519;124.00-146.00;132.84

18;555-595;579;127.00-138.00;133.70

49;600-640;622;122.00-140.00;130.76

32;665-688;677;111.00-134.00;129.24

3;798;798;127.00;127.00

12;983;983;100.00;100.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

1;425;425;111.00;111.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

2;256;256;237.50;237.50;ThinFleshed

31;305-345;320;194.00-217.50;207.75

9;338;338;222.50;222.50;ThinFleshed

56;355-395;380;202.00-218.00;205.09

55;410-446;432;171.00-210.00;186.61

3;415;415;170.00;170.00;Unweaned

38;450-498;471;163.00-186.00;172.66

9;455-493;474;159.00-167.00;163.79;Unweaned

37;505-549;530;145.00-162.00;155.92

8;504-548;526;153.00-164.00;158.27;Unweaned

51;550-595;576;141.00-165.00;153.41

12;597;597;150.00;150.00;Unweaned

29;600-645;624;142.00-156.50;149.98

27;605-643;627;140.00-141.00;140.77;Unweaned

30;650-695;667;130.00-155.00;144.75

12;705-748;726;122.00-144.00;130.33

2;760-780;770;111.00-112.00;111.49

1;800;800;124.00;124.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

23;321-340;325;175.00;175.00

16;385-398;392;122.00-207.00;186.54

18;410-445;427;160.00-175.00;168.99

17;473-493;488;157.00-167.00;163.11

21;504-540;519;139.00-152.00;147.26

18;555-597;573;139.00-149.00;144.34

26;619-644;629;125.00-146.50;139.67

16;666-685;674;123.00-144.50;133.07

9;748;748;127.00;127.00

1;755;755;116.00;116.00

3;802;802;105.00;105.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;300-335;322;178.00-193.00;183.36

3;355-385;367;173.00-188.00;180.49

6;405-445;428;165.00-186.00;177.45

10;450-495;467;154.00-171.00;162.23

3;505-548;534;145.00-160.00;149.73

5;560-585;575;127.00-137.00;132.02

5;605-645;630;122.00-141.00;134.19

1;690;690;130.00;130.00

2;753;753;129.00;129.00

DAIRY HEIFERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

47;814;814;65.00;65.00