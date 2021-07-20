Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 7/19/2021 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
7/12/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 7,750 8,859 7,584
Feeder Cattle: 7,750(100.0%) 8,859(100.0%) 7,584(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers steady to 2.00 higher. Steers and heifer calves steady. Quality not as attractive as last week and mostly average. Demand moderate to good. Rain continues to fall and temperatures running slightly lower than normal. This is expected to quickly change later in the week and temps will move back to the mid nineties and rain is out of the forecast. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 41% Heifers, 0% Cows, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 73%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;431;431;185.00;185.00
21;483-489;486;173.00-180.00;176.31
44;488;488;174.00;174.00;Unweaned
48;503-541;514;176.00-178.50;176.72
10;544;544;170.00;170.00;Unweaned
19;505;505;184.00;184.00;Value;Added
139;565-599;576;165.00-175.50;170.61
139;608-637;633;164.00-174.00;171.78
17;640;640;148.50;148.50;Unweaned
25;619;619;177.00;177.00;Value;Added
108;652-687;663;159.00-170.50;163.74
148;709-748;725;140.00-160.00;152.63
480;753-794;771;147.00-159.50;152.19
229;801-843;827;142.50-158.50;152.87
182;855-887;865;146.00-152.50;148.76
194;901-944;906;139.00-151.00;142.46
105;959-995;985;130.00-139.00;135.57
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;401-428;417;166.00-175.00;169.46
51;403;403;186.00;186.00;ThinFleshed
32;495;495;169.00;169.00
63;519-548;529;150.00-163.00;159.89
126;552-592;577;146.00-164.00;154.02
16;564;564;170.00-175.00;172.19;ThinFleshed
65;603-641;629;153.00-161.00;156.62
230;656-693;679;142.00-159.50;152.44
49;681;681;162.25;162.25;ThinFleshed
224;705-720;712;136.00-152.00;137.64
13;762-764;764;140.00-145.00;141.15
153;808-847;832;138.50-145.00;143.20
63;851-878;866;135.00-145.00;137.35
9;932;932;132.75;132.75
6;987;987;120.00;120.00