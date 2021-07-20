Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 7/19/2021 - Preliminary

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

7/12/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 7,750 8,859 7,584

Feeder Cattle: 7,750(100.0%) 8,859(100.0%) 7,584(100.0%)

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers steady to 2.00 higher. Steers and heifer calves steady. Quality not as attractive as last week and mostly average. Demand moderate to good. Rain continues to fall and temperatures running slightly lower than normal. This is expected to quickly change later in the week and temps will move back to the mid nineties and rain is out of the forecast. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 41% Heifers, 0% Cows, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 73%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;431;431;185.00;185.00

21;483-489;486;173.00-180.00;176.31

44;488;488;174.00;174.00;Unweaned

48;503-541;514;176.00-178.50;176.72

10;544;544;170.00;170.00;Unweaned

19;505;505;184.00;184.00;Value;Added

139;565-599;576;165.00-175.50;170.61

139;608-637;633;164.00-174.00;171.78

17;640;640;148.50;148.50;Unweaned

25;619;619;177.00;177.00;Value;Added

108;652-687;663;159.00-170.50;163.74

148;709-748;725;140.00-160.00;152.63

480;753-794;771;147.00-159.50;152.19

229;801-843;827;142.50-158.50;152.87

182;855-887;865;146.00-152.50;148.76

194;901-944;906;139.00-151.00;142.46

105;959-995;985;130.00-139.00;135.57

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

15;401-428;417;166.00-175.00;169.46

51;403;403;186.00;186.00;ThinFleshed

32;495;495;169.00;169.00

63;519-548;529;150.00-163.00;159.89

126;552-592;577;146.00-164.00;154.02

16;564;564;170.00-175.00;172.19;ThinFleshed

65;603-641;629;153.00-161.00;156.62

230;656-693;679;142.00-159.50;152.44

49;681;681;162.25;162.25;ThinFleshed

224;705-720;712;136.00-152.00;137.64

13;762-764;764;140.00-145.00;141.15

153;808-847;832;138.50-145.00;143.20

63;851-878;866;135.00-145.00;137.35

9;932;932;132.75;132.75

6;987;987;120.00;120.00