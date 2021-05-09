Oklahoma Weekly Cattle Auction Summary
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 5/2/2021 - 5/8/2021
LIVESTOCK SUMMARY
Current Week Last Reported
4/26/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 23,580 23,039 39,423
Feeder Cattle: 20,868(88.5%) 20,629(89.5%) 37,407(94.9%)
Slaughter Cattle: 1,576(6.7%) 1,733(7.5%) 1,297(3.3%)
Replacement Cattle: 1,136(4.8%) 677(2.9%) 719(1.8%)
Special Note: For NASS: 2,712 cows and bulls sold with 60 percent going to packers; Last week: 2,410 with 62 percent going to packers; Last year: 2,096 with 62 percent going to packers.
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers steady to 5.00 lower. Steer and heifer calves lightly tested and unevenly steady. Another week of strong gains in corn prices continues to pressure feeder prices. Slaughter cattle prices sold on the weaker side as beef prices moved higher, however the main story on the slaughter cattle slide is the limited space at the packing plants. On a good note demand is good for beef. Rains fell across the state this past week, mostly in the south and the south east and this limited numbers at some sale barns. Slaughter cows and bulls sold steady to 4.00 lower. Many barns had an increased number of slaughter bulls this week. Supply included: 88% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 44% Heifers, 2% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 7% Slaughter Cattle (79% Cows, 21% Bulls); 5% Replacement Cattle (14% Stock Cows, 51% Bred Cows, 3% Bred Heifers, 32% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 75%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt ;Price Range;Avg Price
6;246;246;177.50;177.50
1;245;245;195.00;195.00;ThinFleshed
8;255-295;270;175.00-202.50;196.17
58;300-348;323;184.00-198.00;190.76
55;350-390;366;169.50-190.00;180.23
221;400-449;423;159.00-180.00;168.39
26;409;409;188.00;188.00;ThinFleshed
3;430;430;162.00;162.00;Unweaned
264;450-499;480;155.00-179.00;166.69
23;493;493;153.00;153.00;Unweaned
334;504-549;524;149.00-180.00;169.03
6;508;508;173.00;173.00;ThinFleshed
224;550-598;572;142.00-174.00;155.96
5;563;563;184.00;184.00;Fancy
16;550-562;560;159.00-167.00;165.53;ThinFleshed
3;558;558;159.00;159.00;Unweaned
351;603-648;623;137.00-166.00;146.65
483;650-697;674;124.00-163.00;141.05
3;658;658;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
687;700-747;729;122.00-152.50;136.64
17;713;713;144.00;144.00;ThinFleshed
702;751-798;771;122.00-146.50;133.86
79;766-767;767;140.50-144.25;142.55;ThinFleshed
857;800-848;823;118.00-134.00;129.38
143;800-823;813;140.50-142.50;141.63;ThinFleshed
804;850-898;874;110.00-135.00;125.58
792;901-943;925;105.00-125.50;122.47
866;953-999;978;114.50-124.75;119.73
13;969;969;115.00;115.00;Fleshy
197;1002-1026;1009;110.00-121.50;115.18
110;1077-1090;1082;110.00-116.50;114.40
60;1101-1132;1119;111.00-113.50;111.89
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;280-287;283;165.00-175.00;170.72
17;302-345;321;162.50-183.00;172.78
43;355-397;393;141.00-179.00;168.60
113;400-444;430;144.00-160.00;154.98
92;455-497;485;141.00-161.00;153.38
25;465;465;177.00;177.00;ThinFleshed
37;500-540;523;132.00-165.50;151.98
126;550-598;584;127.00-163.00;148.17
13;553;553;151.00;151.00;ThinFleshed
137;609-646;630;125.00-155.00;139.55
7;633;633;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
95;650-698;674;125.00-152.00;137.66
177;701-747;726;115.00-136.00;130.84
87;753-797;782;119.00-127.00;124.09
27;759;759;130.00;130.00;ThinFleshed
88;808-843;822;119.00-127.00;123.12
281;866-884;867;116.00-119.50;119.36
39;901-932;927;115.00-119.00;115.60
12;956;956;120.00;120.00
11;988;988;109.50;109.50;Fleshy