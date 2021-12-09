OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 12/7/2021 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
11/30/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 7,500 10,400 11,749
Feeder Cattle: 7,500(100.0%) 10,400(100.0%) 11,749(100.0%)
Compared to last Tuesday: Steer and heifer calves that were weaned with multiple rounds of shots sold fully steady on a heavy offering. Demand was good for weaned calves, moderate for remainder of the sale. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 47% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 31%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
21;278-279;279;222.50-235.00;228.44
9;312;312;245.00;245.00
8;328;328;245.00;245.00;Fancy
70;350-396;375;217.50-230.00;224.90
142;410-434;424;196.00-233.00;218.54
17;409-428;418;235.00-237.50;236.30;Fancy
143;452-484;476;187.00-203.00;192.45
14;480;480;184.00;184.00;Unweaned
235;513-549;534;178.00-189.00;182.21
64;505-541;520;169.00-175.00;170.69;Unweaned
347;552-591;571;166.00-180.00;172.82
29;557;557;226.00;226.00;Fancy
38;583-586;585;164.50-165.00;164.86;Unweaned
205;605-643;619;150.00-170.00;163.93
17;638;638;156.00;156.00;Unweaned
366;658-690;670;157.00-167.00;162.15
107;658-698;675;150.00-155.00;153.06;Unweaned
12;741;741;161.00;161.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
25;354-383;363;185.00-205.00;191.75
48;416-449;432;171.00-195.00;184.74
5;449;449;172.50;172.50;Unweaned
68;450-474;466;173.00-185.00;176.90
5;496;496;153.00;153.00;Unweaned
268;505-549;526;163.00-179.00;171.75
19;510;510;158.00;158.00;Unweaned
17;559-588;569;156.00-171.00;165.53
47;582-597;594;145.00-166.00;159.01;Unweaned
12;607;607;155.00;155.00
46;619-649;634;150.00-160.00;155.05;Unweaned
8;693;693;145.00;145.00
14;670;670;149.00;149.00;Unweaned
60;723-743;737;154.50-159.00;155.90
41;787;787;146.00;146.00;Unweaned
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
19;358;358;177.50;177.50
37;426;426;141.00;141.00
27;505;505;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
39;628-639;632;140.00-150.00;143.37
13;627;627;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;294;294;180.00;180.00
78;354-395;381;170.00-187.00;178.83
182;404-442;425;170.00-184.00;179.72
86;454-476;463;148.00-167.00;160.74
12;495;495;141.00;141.00;Unweaned
207;519-546;536;150.00-165.00;153.41
57;512-521;515;145.00-149.00;147.72;Unweaned
67;555-592;575;149.00-153.00;151.59
28;551-595;582;130.00-152.50;135.69;Unweaned
277;600-643;615;149.00-163.00;152.48
96;605-647;632;142.00-145.00;144.50;Unweaned
96;657;657;152.00;152.00
17;657;657;143.00;143.00;Unweaned
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
24;324-339;335;149.00-175.00;167.66
40;363-382;375;142.00-163.00;150.13
49;358;358;175.00;175.00;Unweaned
63;400-439;425;150.00-165.00;154.54
11;445;445;134.00;134.00;Unweaned
144;468-489;479;141.00-159.00;152.62
115;476-488;483;132.00-144.00;140.06;Unweaned
221;504-548;519;135.00-154.00;147.49
63;522-547;534;130.00-144.00;135.92;Unweaned
113;562-578;567;140.00-152.00;142.77
76;562-579;568;130.00-131.00;130.81;Unweaned
76;603-633;614;139.00-146.00;143.02
13;614-640;630;138.00-145.00;140.62;Unweaned
27;663-699;684;133.00-142.00;136.55
20;659;659;124.00;124.00;Unweaned
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
38;371-377;376;133.00-142.50;134.73
29;471;471;130.00;130.00
5;486;486;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
26;511-537;522;130.00-136.00;133.39
12;527;527;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
18;570;570;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
25;604;604;130.00;130.00
16;626;626;124.00;124.00;Unweaned
36;686;686;134.00;134.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
27;559-577;572;160.00-167.00;164.97
11;638;638;144.00;144.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;477;477;152.00;152.00;Unweaned
16;545;545;172.00;172.00
17;575;575;155.00;155.00
11;613;613;136.00;136.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;762;762;120.00;120.00