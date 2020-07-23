Oklahoma grain elevator cash bids as of 2:00 pm Wednesday.
U.S. No 1 HARD RED WINTER WHEAT (BU): Mostly .06 higher. 4.05-4.34. Buffalo, Davis 4.05; Alva 4.12; Cherokee 4.13; El Reno, Geary, Okarche, Watonga 4.15; Medford, Okeene, Ponca City 4.16; Banner, Manchester, Perry, Shattuck, Stillwater 4.19; Clinton 4.20; Temple 4.23; Hooker, Keyes, Lawton, Weatherford 4.24; Frederick 4.26; Hobart 4.29; Eldorado 4.34; Gulf 5.48 1/2.
MILO (CWT): .08 to .10 higher. 4.96-6.48. Hobart, Shattuck 4.96; Lawton 5.77; Weatherford 5.95; Buffalo 6.04; Hooker, Keyes 6.12; Alva 6.21; Medford 6.32; Ponca City 6.34; Manchester 6.48.
SOYBEANS (BU): .02 to .03 higher. 7.89-8.44. Shattuck 7.89; Hooker 7.94; Buffalo 8.16; Weatherford 8.23; Alva 8.28; Medford 8.39; Ponca City 8.41; Stillwater 8.42; Manchester 8.44; Gulf 9.67 1/2.
CORN (BU): .04 to .06 higher. 3.22-3.50. Medford, Ponca City 3.22; Manchester, Weatherford 3.28; Shattuck 3.38; Hooker 3.46; Lawton 3.50; Keyes 3.53; Gulf 3.91.
Grade 41, Leaf 4, Staple 34 Cotton in Southwestern Oklahoma average 58.24 cents per pound.