Grain Report for 04/27/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;20.00K;8.3550;UP 0.1225;8.3550

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;7.7225;UP 0.1075;7.7225

Lawton;-1.00K;8.1450;UP 0.1225;8.1450

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.5400;DN 0.0375;10.5400

Frederick;Ordinary;-105.00N;10.4900;UP 0.0950;10.4900

Hobart;Ordinary;-95.00N;10.5900;DN 0.1050;10.5900

Lawton;Ordinary;-125.00N;10.2900;DN 0.1050;10.2900

Temple;Ordinary;-110.00N;10.4400;DN 0.1050;10.4400

