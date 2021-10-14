Grain Report for 10/13/2021 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;-10.00Z;5.0225;DN 0.1025;5.0225

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00Z;4.7225;DN 0.1125;4.7225

Lawton;-35.00Z;4.7725;DN 0.1025;4.7725

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-30.00Z;6.9175;DN 0.1800;6.9175

Frederick;Ordinary;-42.00Z;6.7975;DN 0.1700;6.7975

Hobart;Ordinary;-45.00Z;6.7675;DN 0.1700;6.7675

Lawton;Ordinary;-41.00Z;6.8075;DN 0.1800;6.8075

Temple;Ordinary;-43.00Z;6.7875;DN 0.1800;6.7875

