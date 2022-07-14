Grain Report for 07/13/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;0.00Z;5.9525;UP 0.0875;5.9525

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;10.00U;6.1000;UP 0.0600;6.1000

Lawton;-1.00Z;5.9425;UP 0.0875;5.9425

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-110.00U;7.5225;DN 0.0550;7.5225

Frederick;Ordinary;-106.00U;7.5625;DN 0.0550;7.5625

Hobart;Ordinary;-100.00U;7.6225;DN 0.0550;7.6225

Lawton;Ordinary;-105.00U;7.5725;DN 0.0550;7.5725

Temple;Ordinary;-100.00N;7.6725;DN 0.0550;7.6725

