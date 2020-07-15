Oklahoma grain elevator cash bids as of 2:00 pm Tuesday.
U.S. No 1 HARD RED WINTER WHEAT (BU): .06 to .07 lower. 3.98-4.27. Buffalo, Davis 3.98; Alva 4.04; Cherokee, Manchester 4.07; El Reno, Geary, Medford, Okarche, Okeene, Ponca City, Watonga 4.09; Banner, Perry, Shattuck, Stillwater 4.12; Clinton 4.15; Hooker, Keyes, Lawton, Temple, Weatherford 4.17; Frederick 4.19; Hobart 4.22; Eldorado 4.27; Gulf 5.42 1/4.
MILO (CWT): Mixed. 4.93-6.30. Hobart, Shattuck 4.93; Lawton 5.73; Weatherford 5.91; Buffalo 6.00; Hooker, Keyes, Manchester 6.09; Alva 6.18; Medford 6.29; Ponca City 6.30.
SOYBEANS (BU): .04 to .05 higher. 7.68-8.27. Shattuck 7.68; Hooker 7.73; Buffalo 7.95; Weatherford 8.02; Alva 8.07; Medford 8.18; Ponca City 8.20; Stillwater 8.21; Manchester 8.27; Gulf 9.41 1/2.
CORN (BU): .02 to .08 lower. 3.11-3.49. Manchester 3.11; Medford, Ponca City 3.20; Weatherford 3.26; Shattuck 3.36; Hooker 3.44; Lawton 3.49; Gulf 3.82 1/2.
Grade 41, Leaf 4, Staple 34 Cotton in Southwestern Oklahoma average 58.19 cents per pound.