Grain Report for 11/19/2020 - Final ***This report will no longer display cotton price. The USDA Market Report for cotton can be found at https://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/cnddsq.pdf Please Note Sorghum bids are now listed as ($/bu).
US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;verage
Lawton;0.00Z;4.2250;DN 0.2825;4.2250
US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;verage
Hobart;125.00Z;5.4750;DN 0.0325;5.4750
Lawton;100.00Z;5.2250;UP 0.5675;5.2250
US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)
Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Eldorado;Ordinary;-25.00Z;5.2375;DN 0.0900;5.2375
Frederick;Ordinary;-28.00Z;5.2075;DN 0.0900;5.2075
Hobart;Ordinary;-25.00Z;5.2375;DN 0.0900;5.2375
Lawton;Ordinary;-30.00Z;5.1875;DN 0.0900;5.1875
Temple;Ordinary;-30.00Z;5.1875;DN 0.0900;5.1875