Oklahoma grain elevator cash bids as of 2:00 pm Thursday.
U.S. No 1 HARD RED WINTER WHEAT (BU): .01 to .02 lower. 3.76-4.20. Davis 3.76; Buffalo 3.91; Manchester 3.95; Alva 3.97; Cherokee 3.99; Medford, Ponca City 4.02; Hooker 4.03; El Reno, Geary, Okarche, Perry, Stillwater, Watonga 4.04; Banner, Keyes, Okeene, Shattuck 4.05; Clinton 4.09; Weatherford 4.10; Temple 4.14; Frederick, Lawton 4.15; Eldorado, Hobart 4.20; Gulf 5.29 3/4.
MILO (CWT): .11 to .13 lower. 4.96-6.02. Hobart 4.96; Lawton 4.98; Weatherford 5.57; Buffalo, Shattuck 5.66; Alva, Hooker, Keyes 5.84; Medford 5.95; Ponca City 5.96; Manchester 6.02.
SOYBEANS (BU): Mostly .02 lower. 7.59-8.14. Shattuck 7.59; Hooker 7.64; Buffalo 7.86; Weatherford 7.93; Alva 7.98; Medford 8.09; Ponca City 8.11; Manchester, Stillwater 8.14; Gulf 9.33 1/4.
CORN (BU): .03 to .07 lower. 3.02-3.43. Manchester 3.02; Medford, Ponca City 3.06; Weatherford 3.20; Shattuck 3.27; Hooker 3.31; Keyes 3.32; Lawton 3.43; Gulf 3.69 1/4.
Grade 41, Leaf 4, Staple 34 Cotton in Southwestern Oklahoma average $55.89 cents per pound.