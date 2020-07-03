Oklahoma grain elevator cash bids as of 2:00 pm Thursday.
**This report will not be issued on Friday July 3rd.**
U.S. No 1 HARD RED WINTER WHEAT (BU): .08 to .14 lower. 3.86-4.19. Davis 3.86; Buffalo 3.90; Alva 3.96; Cherokee 3.98; Manchester 3.99; El Reno, Geary, Medford, Okarche, Okeene, Ponca City, Watonga 4.01; Banner, Perry, Shattuck, Stillwater 4.04; Clinton 4.06; Hooker, Keyes, Weatherford 4.09; Frederick 4.11; Temple 4.13; Hobart, Lawton 4.14; Eldorado, 4.19; Gulf 5.34
MILO (CWT): .09 to .15 lower. 5.23-6.43. Hobart 5.23; Shattuck; 5.25; Lawton 5.43; Weatherford 6.04; Buffalo 6.12; Alva 6.30; Hooker, Keyes, Manchester 6.39; Medford 6.41; Ponca City 6.43.
SOYBEANS (BU): Unchanged to .02 lower. 7.81-8.38. Shattuck 7.81; Hooker 7.87; Buffalo 8.09; Weatherford 8.16; Alva 8.21; Medford 8.32; Ponca City 8.34; Stillwater 8.36; Manchester 8.38; Gulf 9.59.
CORN (BU): .03 to .08 lower. 3.28-3.68. Manchester 3.28; Medford, Ponca City 3.37; Weatherford 3.43; Shattuck 3.54; Hooker 3.61; Keyes, Lawton 3.68; Gulf 4.00 3/4.
Grade 41, Leaf 4, Staple 34 Cotton in Southwestern Oklahoma average 59.05 cents per pound.