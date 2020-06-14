Oklahoma grain elevator cash bids as of 2:00 pm Friday.
U.S. No 1 HARD RED WINTER WHEAT (BU): mixed. 4.00-4.44. Davis 4.00; Buffalo 4.15; Manchester 4.19; Alva 4.21; Hooker 4.22; Cherokee 4.23; Keyes 4.24; Medford, Ponca City 4.26; Geary, Okarche, Watonga 4.28; Okeene, Perry, Stillwater 4.29; Clinton, El Reno, Temple 4.33; Banner, Frederick, Lawton, 4.34; Shattuck 4.38; Hobart, Weatherford 4.39; Eldorado 4.44; Gulf 5.58 1/2.
MILO (CWT): mostly unchanged. 5.23-6.25. Hobart 5.23; Lawton 5.25; Weatherford 5.80; Buffalo, Shattuck 5.89; Alva, Keyes 6.07; Hooker 6.16; Medford 6.18; Ponca City 6.20; Manchester 6.25.
SOYBEANS (BU): .05 higher. 7.61-8.16. Shattuck 7.61; Hooker 7.66; Buffalo 7.88; Weatherford 7.95; Alva 8.00; Medford 8.11; Ponca City 8.13; Manchester, Stillwater 8.16 Gulf 9.32 3/4.
CORN (BU): unchanged. 3.09-3.58. Medford, Ponca City 3.09; Manchester 3.15; Weatherford 3.23; Shattuck 3.41 Hooker 3.43; Keyes 3.45; Lawton 3.58; Gulf 3.79.
Grade 41, Leaf 4, Staple 34 Cotton in Southwestern Oklahoma average 54.84 cents per pound.