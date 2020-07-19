Oklahoma grain elevator cash bids as of 2:00 pm Friday.
U.S. No 1 HARD RED WINTER WHEAT (BU): Unchanged. 4.05-4.34. Buffalo, Davis 4.05; Alva 4.12; Cherokee 4.13; Manchester 4.14; El Reno, Geary, Okarche, Watonga 4.15; Medford, Okeene, Ponca City 4.16; Banner, Perry, Shattuck, Stillwater 4.19; Clinton 4.20; Temple 4.23; Hooker, Keyes, Lawton, Weatherford 4.24; Frederick 4.26; Hobart 4.29; Eldorado 4.34; Gulf 5.58 3/4.
MILO (CWT): .05 to .06 higher. 5.05-6.43. Hobart, Shattuck 5.05; Lawton 5.86; Weatherford 6.04; Buffalo 6.13; Hooker, Keyes, Manchester 6.21; Alva 6.30; Medford 6.41; Ponca City 6.43.
SOYBEANS (BU): .04 to .05 higher. 7.88-8.43. Shattuck 7.88 Hooker 7.93; Buffalo 8.15; Weatherford 8.22; Alva 8.27; Medford 8.38; Ponca City 8.40; Stillwater 8.41; Manchester 8.43; Gulf 9.64.
CORN (BU): .02 to.03 higher. 3.18-3.55. Manchester 3.18; Medford, Ponca City 3.27; Weatherford 3.33; Shattuck 3.43; Hooker 3.51; Keys 3.53; Lawton 3.55; Gulf 3.95 1/2.
Grade 41, Leaf 4, Staple 34 Cotton in Southwestern Oklahoma average 57.51 cents per pound.