Oklahoma grain elevator cash bids as of 2:00 pm Friday.
U.S. No 1 HARD RED WINTER WHEAT (BU): .08 to .09 lower. 3.67-4.11. Davis 3.67; Buffalo 3.82; Manchester 3.86; Alva 3.88; Cherokee 3.90; Medford, Ponca City 3.93; Hooker 3.94; Perry, Stillwater 3.95; Banner, El Reno, Geary, Keyes, Okarche, Okeene, Shattuck, Watonga 3.96; Clinton, Weatherford 4.01; Frederick, Lawton, Temple 4.06; Eldorado, Hobart 4.11; Gulf 5.21 1/4.
MILO (CWT): unchanged. 4.91-6.02. Hobart 4.91; Lawton 4.93; Weatherford 5.57; Buffalo, Shattuck 5.66; Alva, Hooker, Keyes 5.84; Medford 5.95; Ponca City 5.96; Manchester 6.02.
SOYBEANS (BU): .04 lower. 7.55-8.10. Shattuck 7.55; Hooker 7.60; Buffalo 7.82; Weatherford 7.89; Alva 7.94; Medford 8.05; Ponca City 8.07; Manchester, Stillwater 8.10; Gulf 9.29.
CORN (BU): unchanged. 3.02-3.40. Manchester 3.02; Medford, Ponca City 3.06; Weatherford 3.20; Shattuck 3.27; Hooker 3.31; Keyes 3.32; Lawton 3.40; Gulf 3.70.
Grade 41, Leaf 4, Staple 34 Cotton in Southwestern Oklahoma average 55.76 cents per pound.