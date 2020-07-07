Oklahoma grain elevator cash bids as of 2:00 pm Monday.
**Prices compared to Thursday July 2nd.**
U.S. No 1 HARD RED WINTER WHEAT (BU): .04 to .05 higher. 3.95-4.24. Buffalo, Davis 3.95; Alva 4.01; Cherokee 4.03; Manchester 4.04; El Reno, Geary, Okarche, Watonga 4.05; Medford, Okeene, Ponca City 4.06; Shattuck 4.08; Banner, Perry, Stillwater 4.09; Clinton 4.10; Hooker, Keyes, Weatherford 4.14; Frederick 4.16; Temple 4.17; Hobart, Lawton 4.19; Eldorado 4.24; Gulf 5.38 1/2.
MILO (CWT): .05 to .08 higher. 5.29-6.50. Shattuck 5.29; Hobart 5.30; Lawton 5.48; Weatherford 6.11; Buffalo 6.20; Alva 6.38; Hooker, Keyes, Manchester 6.46; Medford 6.48; Ponca City 6.50.
SOYBEANS (BU): .07 higher. 7.88-8.44. Shattuck 7.88; Hooker 7.94; Buffalo 8.16; Weatherford 8.23; Alva 8.28; Medford 8.39; Ponca City 8.41; Stillwater 8.43; Manchester 8.44; Gulf 9.73 3/4.
CORN (BU): mostly .04 higher. 3.32-3.72. Manchester 3.32; Medford, Ponca City 3.41; Weatherford 3.47; Shattuck 3.56; Hooker 3.65; Lawton 3.71; Keyes 3.72; Gulf 4.03.
Grade 41, Leaf 4, Staple 34 Cotton in Southwestern Oklahoma average 59.07 cents per pound.