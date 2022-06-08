Grain Report for 06/7/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;25.00N;7.8200;UP 0.1450;7.8200

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;7.1700;UP 0.1450;7.1700

Lawton;0.00N;7.5700;UP 0.1450;7.5700

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.4925;DN 0.2075;10.4925

Frederick;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.4925;DN 0.2075;10.4925

Hobart;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.4925;DN 0.2075;10.4925

Lawton;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.4925;DN 0.2075;10.4925

Temple;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.4925;DN 0.2075;10.4925

