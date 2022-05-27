agate Oklahoma grain May 27, 2022 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Grain Report for 05/26/2022 - FinalUS #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;AverageLawton;25.00N;7.9000;DN 0.0725;7.9000US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;AverageHobart;-40.00N;7.2500;DN 0.0725;7.2500Lawton;0.00N;7.6500;DN 0.0725;7.6500US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;AverageEldorado;Ordinary;-100.00N;11.2850;DN 0.0475;11.2850Frederick;Ordinary;-100.00N;11.2850;DN 0.0475;11.2850Hobart;Ordinary;-100.00N;11.2850;DN 0.0475;11.2850Lawton;Ordinary;-100.00N;11.2850;DN 0.0475;11.2850Temple;Ordinary;-100.00N;11.2850;DN 0.0475;11.2850 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Final Grain Oklahoma Report Agriculture Botany Recommended for you Online Poll How do you plan to spend Memorial Day? You voted: Going to the lake Attending a memorial ceremony Cooking out Going swimming Doing yard work Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists