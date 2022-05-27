Grain Report for 05/26/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;25.00N;7.9000;DN 0.0725;7.9000

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;7.2500;DN 0.0725;7.2500

Lawton;0.00N;7.6500;DN 0.0725;7.6500

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-100.00N;11.2850;DN 0.0475;11.2850

Frederick;Ordinary;-100.00N;11.2850;DN 0.0475;11.2850

Hobart;Ordinary;-100.00N;11.2850;DN 0.0475;11.2850

Lawton;Ordinary;-100.00N;11.2850;DN 0.0475;11.2850

Temple;Ordinary;-100.00N;11.2850;DN 0.0475;11.2850

