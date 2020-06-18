Oklahoma grain elevator cash bids as of 2:00 pm Wednesday.
U.S. No 1 HARD RED WINTER WHEAT (BU): Mostly .05 to .06 lower. 3.79-4.23. Davis 3.79; Buffalo 3.94; Manchester 3.98; Alva 4.00; Cherokee 4.02; Medford, Ponca City 4.05; Hooker 4.06; El Reno, Geary, Okarche, Perry, Stillwater, Watonga 4.07; Keyes, Okeene, Shattuck 4.08; Clinton 4.12; Banner 4.13; Temple 4.17; Frederick, Lawton, Weatherford 4.18; Eldorado, Hobart 4.23; Gulf 5.42 1/2.
MILO (CWT): Unchanged to .02 higher. 5.23-6.25. Hobart 5.23; Lawton 5.25; Weatherford 5.80; Buffalo, Shattuck 5.89; Alva, Keyes 6.07; Hooker 6.16; Medford 6.18; Ponca City 6.20; Manchester 6.25.
SOYBEANS (BU): .04 higher. 7.61-8.16. Shattuck 7.61; Hooker 7.66; Buffalo 7.88; Weatherford 7.95; Alva 8.00; Medford 8.11; Ponca City 8.13; Manchester, Stillwater 8.16; Gulf 9.35 1/4.
CORN (BU): Unchanged to .01 higher. 3.09-3.57. Medford, Ponca City 3.09; Manchester 3.15; Weatherford 3.23; Shattuck 3.40 Hooker 3.43; Keyes 3.45; Lawton 3.57; Gulf 3.82 3/4.
Grade 41, Leaf 4, Staple 34 Cotton in Southwestern Oklahoma average 56.37 cents per pound.