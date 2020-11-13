Grain Report for 11/12/2020 - Final ***This report will no longer display cotton price. The USDA Market Report for cotton can be found at https://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/cnddsq.pdf Please Note Sorghum bids are now listed as ($/bu).
US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Lawton;25.00Z;4.3325;DN 0.0900;4.3325
US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Hobart;125.00Z;5.3325;DN 0.0900;5.3325
Lawton;40.00Z;4.4825;DN 0.0900;4.4825
US #1 Soybeans (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Weatherford;-75.00F;10.7050;DN 0.0700;10.7050
US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)
Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Eldorado;Ordinary;-25.00Z;5.1900;DN 0.1025;5.1900
Frederick;Ordinary;-28.00Z;5.1600;DN 0.1025;5.1600
Hobart;Ordinary;-25.00Z;5.1900;DN 0.1025;5.1900
Lawton;Ordinary;-30.00Z;5.1400;DN 0.1025;5.1400
Temple;Ordinary;-30.00Z;5.1400;DN 0.1025;5.1400