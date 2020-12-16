Grain Report for 12/15/2020 - Final ***This report will no longer display cotton price. The USDA Market Report for cotton can be found at https://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/cnddsq.pdf Please Note Sorghum bids are now listed as ($/bu).

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;0.00H;4.2475;UP 0.0075;4.2475

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;115.00H;5.3975;UP 0.0075;5.3975

US #1 Soybeans (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Weatherford;-75.00F;11.0925;UP 0.1475;11.0925

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-25.00H;5.4100;UP 0.0375;5.4100

Frederick;Ordinary;-30.00H;5.3600;UP 0.0375;5.3600

Hobart;Ordinary;-25.00H;5.4100;UP 0.0375;5.4100

Lawton;Ordinary;-30.00H;5.3600;UP 0.0375;5.3600

Temple;Ordinary;-30.00H;5.3600;UP 0.0375;5.3600

