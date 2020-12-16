Grain Report for 12/15/2020 - Final ***This report will no longer display cotton price. The USDA Market Report for cotton can be found at https://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/cnddsq.pdf Please Note Sorghum bids are now listed as ($/bu).
US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Lawton;0.00H;4.2475;UP 0.0075;4.2475
US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Lawton;115.00H;5.3975;UP 0.0075;5.3975
US #1 Soybeans (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Weatherford;-75.00F;11.0925;UP 0.1475;11.0925
US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)
Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Eldorado;Ordinary;-25.00H;5.4100;UP 0.0375;5.4100
Frederick;Ordinary;-30.00H;5.3600;UP 0.0375;5.3600
Hobart;Ordinary;-25.00H;5.4100;UP 0.0375;5.4100
Lawton;Ordinary;-30.00H;5.3600;UP 0.0375;5.3600
Temple;Ordinary;-30.00H;5.3600;UP 0.0375;5.3600