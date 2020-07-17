Oklahoma grain elevator cash bids as of 2:00 pm Thursday.
U.S. No 1 HARD RED WINTER WHEAT (BU): .10 to .12 lower. 4.05-4.34. Buffalo, Davis 4.05; Alva 4.12; Cherokee 4.13; Manchester 4.14; El Reno, Geary, Okarche, Watonga 4.15; Medford, Okeene, Ponca City 4.16; Banner, Perry, Shattuck, Stillwater 4.19; Clinton 4.20; Temple 4.23; Hooker, Keyes, Lawton, Weatherford 4.24; Frederick 4.26; Hobart 4.29; Eldorado 4.34; Gulf 5.58 3/4.
MILO (CWT): .07 to .08 higher. 5.00-6.38. Hobart, Shattuck 5.00; Lawton 5.80; Weatherford 5.98; Buffalo 6.07; Hooker, Keyes, Manchester 6.16; Alva 6.25; Medford 6.36; Ponca City 6.38.
SOYBEANS (BU): .07 to .08 higher. 7.84-8.39. Shattuck 7.84 Hooker 7.89; Buffalo 8.11; Weatherford 8.18; Alva 8.23; Medford 8.34; Ponca City, Stillwater 8.36; Manchester 8.39; Gulf 9.55.
CORN (BU): .03 to.04 higher. 3.15-3.53. Manchester 3.15; Medford, Ponca City 3.24; Weatherford 3.30; Shattuck 3.40; Hooker 3.48; Keys 3.50; Lawton 3.53; Gulf 3.89 3/4.
Grade 41, Leaf 4, Staple 34 Cotton in Southwestern Oklahoma average 58.38 cents per pound.