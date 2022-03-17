Grain Report for 03/XX/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;20.00K;7.5000;DN 0.2800;7.5000

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;6.5700;DN 0.2625;7.3000

Lawton;0.00K;7.3000;DN 0.2800;7.3000

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-100.00K;9.7250;DN 0.8500;9.7250

Frederick;Ordinary;-138.00N;9.2050;DN 0.9800;9.2050

Hobart;Ordinary;-108.00N;9.5050;DN 0.9300;9.5050

Lawton;Ordinary;-100.00N;9.5850;DN 0.8500;9.5850

Temple;Ordinary;-100.00K;9.7250;DN 0.8500;9.7250

