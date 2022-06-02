Grain Report for 06/1/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;25.00N;7.5625;DN 0.2225;7.5625

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;6.9125;DN 0.2225;6.9125

Lawton;0.00N;7.3125;DN 0.2225;7.3125

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.2825;DN 0.3725;10.2825

Frederick;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.2825;DN 0.3725;10.2825

Hobart;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.2825;DN 0.3725;10.2825

Lawton;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.2825;DN 0.3725;10.2825

Temple;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.2825;DN 0.3725;10.2825

