Grain Report for 03/23/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;20.00K;7.7775;UP 0.0475;7.7775

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;6.9475;UP 0.0500;6.9475

Lawton;0.00K;7.5775;UP 0.0475;7.5775

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Frederick;Ordinary;-125.00N;9.8050; DN 0.0425;9.8050

Hobart;Ordinary;-95.00N;10.1050;DN 0.0425;10.1050

Lawton;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.0550;DN 0.0425;10.0550

Temple;Ordinary;-100.00K;10.1150;DN 0.0500;10.1150

