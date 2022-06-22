Grain Report for 06/21/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;0.00N;7.6075;DN 0.2375;7.6075

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;7.2075;DN 0.2375;7.2075

Lawton;-1.00N;7.5975;DN 0.2375;7.5975

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-100.00N;9.4125;DN 0.6375;9.4125

Frederick;Ordinary;-100.00N;9.4125;DN 0.6375;9.4125

Hobart;Ordinary;-100.00N;9.4125;DN 0.6375;9.4125

Lawton;Ordinary;-100.00N;9.4125;DN 0.6375;9.4125

Temple;Ordinary;-100.00N;9.4125;DN 0.6375;9.4125

