Grain Report for 05/11/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;25.00N;8.1350;UP 0.1325;8.1350

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;7.4850;UP 0.1325;7.4850

Lawton;0.00N;7.8850;UP 0.1325;7.8850

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-100.00N;11.0050;UP 0.2550;11.0050

Frederick;Ordinary;-105.00N;10.9550;UP 0.2550;10.9550

Hobart;Ordinary;-95.00N;11.0550;UP 0.2550;11.0550

Lawton;Ordinary;-110.00N;10.9050;UP 0.2550;10.9050

Temple;Ordinary;-110.00N;10.9050;UP 0.2550;10.9050

