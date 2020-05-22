Oklahoma grain elevator cash bids as of 2:00 pm Thursday.
U.S. No 1 HARD RED WINTER WHEAT (BU): .01 to .02 higher. 4.16-4.45. Davis 4.16; Hooker 4.18; Hobart, Keyes, Temple 4.20; Buffalo 4.23; Frederick, Lawton 4.25; Clinton 4.28; Weatherford 4.29; Alva 4.31; Banner, Cherokee 4.32; Ponca City 4.34; Eldorado, Manchester, Medford, Perry, Stillwater 4.35; Okeene 4.37; Okarche 4.40; Shattuck 4.45; El Reno, Geary, Watonga N/A; Gulf 5.64 1/2.
MILO (CWT): Mostly .02 to .04 lower. 4.93-6.04. Lawton 4.93; Hobart 5.05; Weatherford 5.59; Buffalo, Shattuck 5.68; Alva 5.86; Hooker 5.89; Keyes 5.95; Medford 5.96; Ponca City 5.98; Manchester 6.04.
SOYBEANS (BU): .11 to .12 lower. 7.25-7.80. Shattuck 7.25; Hooker 7.30; Buffalo 7.52; Weatherford 7.59; Alva 7.64; Medford, Stillwater 7.75; Ponca City 7.77; Manchester 7.80; Gulf 8.94.
CORN (BU): Mostly .02 lower. 2.88-3.33. Manchester 2.88; Medford, Ponca City 2.97; Weatherford 3.11; Hooker 3.26; Shattuck 3.28; Lawton 3.31; Keyes 3.33; Gulf 3.65 1/4. Grade 41, Leaf 4, Staple 34 Cotton in Southwestern Oklahoma average 53.31 cents per pound.