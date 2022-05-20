Grain Report for 05/19/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;25.00N;8.0825;UP 0.0175;8.0825

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;7.4325;UP 0.0175;7.4325

Lawton;0.00N;7.8325;UP 0.0175;7.8325

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-100.00N;11.9525;DN 0.2925;11.9525

Frederick;Ordinary;-105.00N;11.9025;DN 0.2925;11.9025

Hobart;Ordinary;-95.00N;12.0025;DN 0.2925;12.0025

Lawton;Ordinary;-110.00N;11.8525;DN 0.2925;11.8525

Temple;Ordinary;-110.00N;11.8525;DN 0.2925;11.8525

