Oklahoma grain elevator cash bids as of 2:00 pm Tuesday.
U.S. No 1 HARD RED WINTER WHEAT (BU): mostly .03 lower. 4.19-4.53. Davis 4.19; Keyes 4.23; Buffalo 4.24; Alva 4.30; Hooker 4.31; Cherokee 4.32; Medford, Ponca City 4.37; Manchester 4.38; Perry, Stillwater 4.40; Geary, Okarche, Temple, Watonga 4.42; Frederick, Lawton, Okeene 4.43; Shattuck 4.47; Hobart 4.48; Clinton, El Reno 4.49; Banner, Weatherford 4.50; Eldorado 4.53; Gulf 5.67 3/4.
MILO (CWT): .09 to .11 lower. 5.23-6.21. Hobart 5.23; Lawton 5.25; Weatherford 5.77; Shattuck 5.84; Buffalo 5.86; Alva, Keyes 6.04; Hooker 6.13; Medford 6.14; Ponca City 6.16; Manchester 6.21.
SOYBEANS (BU): .01 to .02 lower. 7.53-8.08. Shattuck 7.53; Hooker 7.58; Buffalo 7.80; Weatherford 7.87; Alva 7.92; Stillwater 8.03; Medford 8.03; Ponca City 8.05; Manchester 8.08 Gulf 9.22 1/4.
CORN (BU): .06 lower. 3.07-3.58. Medford, Ponca City 3.07; Manchester 3.13; Weatherford 3.21; Shattuck 3.37 Hooker 3.41; Keyes 3.43; Lawton 3.58; Gulf 3.74. Grade 41, Leaf 4, Staple 34 Cotton in Southwestern Oklahoma average 55.52 cents per pound.