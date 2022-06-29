Grain Report for 06/28/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;0.00Z;6.5925;DN 0.8500;6.5925

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;7.1950;UP 0.1525;7.1950

Lawton;-1.00Z;6.5825;DN 0.8500;6.5825

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-100.00N;8.8375;UP 0.1100;8.8375

Frederick;Ordinary;-100.00N;8.8375;UP 0.1100;8.8375

Hobart;Ordinary;-100.00N;8.8375;UP 0.1100;8.8375

Lawton;Ordinary;-100.00N;8.8375;UP 0.1100;8.8375

Temple;Ordinary;-100.00N;8.8375;UP 0.1100;8.8375

