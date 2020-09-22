Grain Report for 9/21/2020 - Final ***This report will no longer display cotton price. The USDA Market Report for cotton can be found at https://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/cnddsq.pdf Please Note Sorghum bids are now listed as ($/bu).
US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Lawton;25.00Z ;3.9475;DN 0.0875;3.9475
US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Hobart;30.00Z;3.9975;DN 0.0875;3.9975
Lawton;40.00Z;4.0975;DN 0.0875;4.0975
US #1 Soybeans (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Weatherford;-80.00X;9.4250;DN 0.2100;9.4250
US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)
Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Eldorado;Ordinary;-25.00Z;4.6225;DN 0.1700;4.6225
Frederick;Ordinary;-28.00Z;4.5925;DN 0.1700;4.5925
Hobart;Ordinary;-25.00Z;4.6225;DN 0.1700;4.6225
Lawton;Ordinary;-30.00Z;4.5725;DN 0.1700;4.5725
Temple;Ordinary;-30.00Z;4.5725;DN 0.1700;4.5725