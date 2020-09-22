Grain Report for 9/21/2020 - Final ***This report will no longer display cotton price. The USDA Market Report for cotton can be found at https://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/cnddsq.pdf Please Note Sorghum bids are now listed as ($/bu).

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;25.00Z ;3.9475;DN 0.0875;3.9475

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;30.00Z;3.9975;DN 0.0875;3.9975

Lawton;40.00Z;4.0975;DN 0.0875;4.0975

US #1 Soybeans (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Weatherford;-80.00X;9.4250;DN 0.2100;9.4250

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-25.00Z;4.6225;DN 0.1700;4.6225

Frederick;Ordinary;-28.00Z;4.5925;DN 0.1700;4.5925

Hobart;Ordinary;-25.00Z;4.6225;DN 0.1700;4.6225

Lawton;Ordinary;-30.00Z;4.5725;DN 0.1700;4.5725

Temple;Ordinary;-30.00Z;4.5725;DN 0.1700;4.5725

