Oklahoma grain elevator cash bids as of 2:00 pm Monday.
U.S. No 1 HARD RED WINTER WHEAT (BU): .10 lower. 3.96-4.25. Buffalo, Davis 3.96; Alva 4.03; Cherokee 4.04; El Reno, Geary, Okarche, Watonga 4.06; Medford, Okeene, Ponca City 4.07; Shattuck 4.09; Banner, Manchester, Perry, Stillwater 4.10; Clinton 4.11; Lawton, Temple 4.14; Hooker, Keyes, Weatherford 4.15; Frederick 4.17; Hobart 4.20; Eldorado 4.25; Gulf 5.39 1/2.
MILO (CWT): .01 to .02 lower. 4.91-6.43. Shattuck 4.91; Hobart 5.80; Weatherford 5.89; Buffalo, Lawton 5.98; Hooker 6.07; Alva, Keyes 6.16; Medford 6.27; Ponca City 6.29; Manchester 6.43.
SOYBEANS (BU): .02 higher. 7.96-8.52. Shattuck 7.96; Hooker 8.02; Buffalo 8.24; Weatherford 8.31; Alva 8.36; Medford 8.47; Ponca City, Stillwater 8.49; Manchester 8.52; Gulf 9.73 3/4.
CORN (BU): .01 lower. 3.24-3.50. Medford, Ponca City 3.24; Manchester, Weatherford 3.25; Shattuck 3.35; Lawton 3.40; Hooker 3.43; Keyes 3.50; Gulf 3.89 1/2.
Grade 41, Leaf 4, Staple 34 Cotton in Southwestern Oklahoma average 56.19 cents per pound.