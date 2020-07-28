Lawton, OK (73501)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 88F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.