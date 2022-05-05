Grain Report for 05/XX/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;25.00N;8.1925;UP 0.0125;8.1925

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;7.5425;UP 0.0125;7.5425

Lawton;0.00N;7.9425;UP 0.0125;7.9425

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.2325;UP 0.3050;10.2325

Frederick;Ordinary;-105.00N;10.1825;UP 0.3050;10.1825

Hobart;Ordinary;-95.00N;10.2825;UP 0.3050;10.2825

Lawton;Ordinary;-110.00N;10.1325;UP 0.3050;10.1325

Temple;Ordinary;-110.00N;10.1325;UP 0.3050;10.1325

Tags

Recommended for you