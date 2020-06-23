Oklahoma grain elevator cash bids as of 2:00 pm Monday.
U.S. No 1 HARD RED WINTER WHEAT (BU): .03 higher. 3.77-4.21. Davis 3.77; Buffalo 3.92; Manchester 3.96; Alva 3.98; Cherokee 4.00; Medford, Ponca City 4.03; Hooker 4.04; Perry, Stillwater 4.05; Banner, El Reno, Geary, Keyes, Okarche, Okeene, Shattuck, Watonga 4.06; Clinton, Weatherford 4.11; Frederick, Lawton, Temple 4.16; Eldorado, Hobart 4.21; Gulf 5.41 1/4.
MILO (CWT): .06 to .09 lower. 5.21-6.21. Hobart 5.21; Lawton 5.23; Weatherford 5.77; Shattuck 5.86; Buffalo 5.86; Alva, Hooker, Keyes 6.04; Medford 6.14; Ponca City 6.16; Manchester 6.21.
SOYBEANS (BU): unchanged to .01 lower. 7.66-8.21. Shattuck 7.66; Hooker 7.71; Buffalo 7.93; Weatherford 8.00; Alva 8.05; Medford 8.16; Ponca City 8.18; Manchester, Stillwater 8.21; Gulf 9.40 1/4.
CORN (BU): .04 to .05 lower. 3.07-3.56. Medford, Ponca City 3.07; Manchester 3.13; Weatherford 3.21; Shattuck 3.38; Hooker 3.42; Keyes 3.43; Lawton 3.56; Gulf 3.79 1/4.
Grade 41, Leaf 4, Staple 34 Cotton in Southwestern Oklahoma average 56.28 cents per pound.