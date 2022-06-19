Grain Report for 06/17/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;0.00N;7.8450;DN 0.0375;7.8450

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;7.4450;DN 0.0375;7.4450

Lawton;-1.00N;7.8350;DN 0.0375;7.8350

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.0500;DN 0.4350;10.0500

Frederick;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.0500;DN 0.4350;10.0500

Hobart;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.0500;DN 0.4350;10.0500

Lawton;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.0500;DN 0.4350;10.0500

Temple;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.0500;DN 0.4350;10.0500

Tags

Recommended for you