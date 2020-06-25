Oklahoma grain elevator cash bids as of 2:00 pm Wednesday.
U.S. No 1 HARD RED WINTER WHEAT (BU): .04 lower. 3.77-4.21. Davis 3.77; Buffalo 3.92; Manchester 3.96; Alva 3.98; Cherokee 4.00; Medford, Ponca City 4.03; Hooker 4.04; Perry, Stillwater 4.05; Banner, El Reno, Geary, Keyes, Okarche, Okeene, Shattuck, Watonga 4.06; Clinton, Weatherford 4.11; Frederick, Lawton, Temple 4.16; Eldorado, Hobart 4.21; Gulf 5.31 1/4.
MILO (CWT): .01 to .06 lower. 5.07-6.14. Hobart 5.07; Lawton 5.09; Weatherford 5.70; Shattuck 5.70; Buffalo 5.79; Alva, Hooker, Keyes 5.96; Medford 6.07; Ponca City 6.09; Manchester 6.14.
SOYBEANS (BU): .04 lower. 7.61-8.16. Shattuck 7.61; Hooker 7.66; Buffalo 7.88; Weatherford 7.95; Alva 8.00; Medford 8.11; Ponca City 8.13; Stillwater 8.15; Manchester 8.16; Gulf 9.33 3/4.
CORN (BU): Mostly .01 to .03 lower. 3.03-3.48. Medford, Ponca City 3.03; Manchester 3.09; Weatherford 3.17; Shattuck 3.34; Hooker 3.38; Keyes 3.39; Lawton 3.48; Gulf 3.74 3/4.
Grade 41, Leaf 4, Staple 34 Cotton in Southwestern Oklahoma average 55.41 cents per pound.