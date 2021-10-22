Grain Report for 10/21/2021 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;-10.00Z;5.2225;DN 0.0700;5.2225

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00Z;4.9225;DN 0.0700;4.9225

Lawton;-35.00Z;4.9725;DN 0.0700;4.9725

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-30.00Z;7.1775;DN 0.1200;7.1775

Frederick;Ordinary;-43.00Z;7.0475;DN 0.1200;7.0475

Hobart;Ordinary;-46.00Z;7.0175;DN 0.1200;7.0175

Lawton;Ordinary;-41.00Z;7.0675;DN 0.1200;7.0675

Temple;Ordinary;-43.00Z;7.0475;DN 0.1200;7.0475

